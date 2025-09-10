Gilead Sciences Commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Next generation CRM with deep capabilities and agentic AI

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Gilead Sciences has committed to Veeva Vault CRM.

"Gilead is a leader in life changing medicines and has been a pioneer of major scientific advancements in virology, inflammation, and oncology," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "We are honored to be a strategic partner to Gilead and extend that partnership to Vault CRM."

"We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Anna Åsberg, global CIO at Gilead Sciences. "We share a deep commitment to advancing medicine and are excited to explore the potential of Veeva AI to help drive commercial execution to the next level."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provides the foundation for commercial execution. Veeva AI for Vault CRM delivers multiple AI agents, including pre-call planning, compliant free text, and voice control, to drive commercial efficiency and effectiveness.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

