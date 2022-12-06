GIPSY KINGS ANNOUNCE THEIR NEW TOUR "RENAISSANCE"

Dec 06, 2022, 10:00 ET
The Tour Will Take the Legendary Group to Twelve Cities in the United States and Canada
TICKETS WILL BE ON PRE-SALE STARTING WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 AND GO ON PUBLIC SALE STARTING FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today the new tour of the legendary group Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo. With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, two GRAMMY® Awards, and a career of more than 30 years, the Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo return to the stages of the United States and Canada in 2023, with their new tour titled "Renaissance".
"The impact that the music of the Gipsy Kings had on the world is incalculable. Their Bamboleo is part of our collective DNA," said Nelson Albareda, two-time Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, as well as founder and CEO of the production company, Loud And Live. "This tour is very aptly titled since it will be a rebirth for this magnificent group."
The tour, which will visit some of the most important cities in the United States and two cities in Canada, will begin in Denver, Colorado on April 14, 2023 and end in Orlando, Florida on May 7, 2023. Renaissance will coincide with the release of their new album. The Renaissance album, their first in eight years, is being hailed as "an album full of gypsy passion and tradition drawn from true gypsy life."
"Over the years, we have performed in the United States and made many friends on our trips there. We will be playing all the favorites and some new songs as well. I guarantee it will be a wonderful party," said Tonino Baliardo.
Tickets will be on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST (local time). The official sale for the general public is Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST (local time).
For information on ticket sales visit: www.toninobaliardo.com.
|
Renaissance 2023 Tour Schedule
|
Friday, April 14, 2023
|
Denver
|
Paramount Theater
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
Albuquerque
|
Kiva Auditorium
|
Sunday, April 16, 2023
|
Phoenix
|
The Orpheum Theatre
|
Thursday, April 20, 2023
|
San Diego
|
San Diego Civic Theatre
|
Friday, April 21, 2023
|
San Jose
|
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
|
Sunday, April 23, 2023
|
Seattle
|
WaMu Theater
|
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
|
Vancouver
|
Orpheum
|
Friday, April 28, 2023
|
Toronto
|
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|
Sunday, April 30, 2023
|
Newark
|
NJPAC - Prudential Hall
|
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
|
Boston
|
Wang Theatre at the Boch Center
|
Friday, May 5, 2023
|
Atlanta
|
Fox Theatre
|
Sunday, May 7, 2023
|
Orlando
|
Hard Rock Live
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.
