Girl Gang Honored with Women Forward Workplace Award

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is proud to announce that Girl Gang, co-founded by Michelle Kleger, a Managing Director at KV, received the Crain's award for Women Forward Workplaces. She recently accepted the award at Crain's 2025 Women of Influence Luncheon.

Kleger began her career at KV in 2016, the same year she co-founded a New York City-based real estate networking group for women called Girl Gang with her friend Gabrielle Everett. Ten years later, the Girl Gang national community consists of over 3,000 professional women in real estate.

"Being recognized by Crain's New York Business as part of the 2025 Women of Influence – Women-Forward Workplaces category is incredibly meaningful because it celebrates the vision behind Girl Gang, which is building a community that champions women's growth, leadership, and collaboration in real estate. Girl Gang began as a small cocktail party I co-hosted with my co-founder, Gabrielle Everett. It was a simple idea to bring women together in an industry where genuine connection is so important. Since then, our community has grown to more than 3,000 members nationwide. Through our signature events, career center, online forum, curated list of industry networking opportunities, and member discount codes, we continue to provide women with tangible tools and opportunities to advance their careers," Kleger said.

Jarett Fein, Co-CEO of KV, added, "Over the course of her career, I've watched Michelle's incredible growth and evolution in becoming one of the most recognized title executives in the commercial real estate industry. It's been a pleasure to watch her success and be around her infectious energy. Her work with Girl Gang has been inspirational and it's clear she's only just getting started."

At KV, Michelle services a vast and diverse national clientele including some of the largest institutions in the real estate space. "I'm proud to continue fostering that spirit of connection and empowerment every day through my work at Girl Gang and Kensington Vanguard," Kleger added.

For more information on Girl Gang or to become a Girl Gang member, please visit girlgangcre.com.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is part of CRC Group, one of North America's largest independent wholesale specialty insurance distributors, delivering the broadest range of insurance solutions available in the marketplace today.

For more information, visit www.kvnational.com.

CONTACT: Joseph Losos, [email protected]

SOURCE Kensington Vanguard National Land Services