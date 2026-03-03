Legal 1031 Exchange Services Hires Paul R. Faglione, Esq. as Exchange Director for the New York Metro Area

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal 1031 Exchange Services, LLC ("Legal 1031"), a leading provider of national qualified intermediary services and a division of Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), is pleased to announce that Paul R. Faglione, Esq., has joined the company as Exchange Director. Faglione will work with clients throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, providing guidance and education on the rules and requirements of IRC §1031 tax-deferred exchanges.

"Paul's legal experience and practical understanding of complex real estate transactions make him a strong addition to the Legal 1031 team," said Todd R. Pajonas, Esq., President of Legal 1031. "His background in transactional real estate gives him the perspective needed to help clients navigate sophisticated exchange structures with confidence."

Matthew K. Scheriff, CPA, Executive Vice President of Legal 1031, added, "Paul brings a thoughtful, detail-oriented approach to every exchange. His ability to clearly explain technical rules, while remaining focused on client objectives, aligns perfectly with our commitment to education, transparency, and high-quality service."

"I'm excited to join Legal 1031 and work with investors and their advisors throughout the New York metro area," said Faglione. "My goal is to help clients successfully complete their 1031 exchanges by providing clear information, practical solutions, and responsive support at every stage of the process."

Prior to joining Legal 1031, Faglione practiced in the areas of complex commercial litigation and transactional real estate, where he advised clients on matters including 1031 "drop and swap" exchanges, secured loan agreements, and commercial and residential acquisitions and leases. His experience allows him to effectively address both the legal and practical considerations involved in tax-deferred exchange transactions.

Faglione is a member of the New York Bar. He earned his B.A. from Lafayette College and his J.D. from New York Law School.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is part of CRC Group, one of North America's largest independent wholesale specialty insurance distributors, delivering the broadest range of insurance solutions available in the marketplace today.

