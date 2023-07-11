Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Rounds Out Executive Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) announced today that Emily Ausbrook recently joined the staff as chief mission delivery officer. In this capacity, Ausbrook will oversee the growth of GSGLA's membership, the girl and volunteer experience, product programs and retail operations. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit in Southern California.

"As we work to ensure every girl in Los Angeles has the opportunity to be a Girl Scout, we are committed to hiring a uniquely talented team dedicated to our mission," said Theresa Edy Kiene, CEO at Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles. "Emily brings a wealth of nonprofit experience to our Council."

As chief mission delivery officer, Ausbrook will report to the CEO. Prior to GSGLA, she was chief executive officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, and chief marketing officer for After-School All-Stars, where she drove brand strategy, created content, and forged strategic partnerships with other brands, nonprofits, and influencers. Ausbrook has served on boards and committees including United Way of the Bay Area's Self-Sufficiency Issues Cabinet, the City of Oakland's Workforce Investment Board, and she helped plan America's Promise Alliance and LAUSD's High School Dropout Prevention Summit, and the City of Los Angeles' Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Rehousing Program (HPRP) Collaborative. She holds a B.A. Degree in English Literature from the University of Kansas.

Ausbrook will work at GSGLA's administrative offices in Inglewood.

About Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 33,000 girls in partnership with more than 17,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Los Angeles, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STE(A)M, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org

