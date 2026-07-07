New Girl Scouts of the USA Report Reveals the Real Story of Girlhood Beyond the Headlines

The State of the Girl 2026 report draws on years of research to illuminate girls' challenges, strengths and what they need to thrive.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) released State of the Girl 2026, a new national report offering a comprehensive look at what it means to be a girl in America today. Drawing on GSUSA research and national data, the report explores the realities girls face, from loneliness and body image concerns to pressures tied to technology and adolescence. The report also highlights their confidence, ambition, creativity and resilience, underscoring both the challenges girls encounter and opportunities to better support their growth and success.

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) released State of the Girl 2026, a new national report offering a comprehensive look at what it means to be a girl in America today. Drawing on GSUSA research and national data, the report explores the realities girls face, from loneliness and body image concerns to pressures tied to technology and adolescence.

"Too often, the story of girls today is told in headlines that reduce them to a problem," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "What this report makes clear is that girls are thoughtful, capable and ready to lead, but they need environments that recognize and support the full picture of who they are."

Beyond the Headlines: Girls Today Face Real Challenges

Much of the public conversation about girls centers on struggle, and there is real data behind those concerns:

64% of girls ages 5–7 report feeling lonely.





89% of girls ages 5–7 have skipped something they wanted to do, often due to fear or lack of confidence.





52% of girls ages 8–10 are critical of their bodies, and 50% of girls ages 11–13 wish they could change something about their appearance.

But these challenges aren't the whole story. Girls are thinking seriously about their futures from an early age, with 70% having already given serious thought to their careers by ninth grade, and 55% showing interest in STEM, up from 45% in 2017. They are developing strong senses of identity and actively seeking creativity, connection, and real-world experiences. Rather than spend more time on screens, the majority of girls ages 5–13 say they would prefer to be creative (65%), go outside and play (59%) or spend time with family (59%). They also hold a clear sense of how they want to be seen: when asked which words they most want others to use to describe them, girls chose smart (36%), funny (17%) and creative (17%).

"I would describe myself as a leader, very confident, funny and all around a nice, kind person," shared Abriel, a Girl Scout from Texas. "The biggest challenge I face as a girl is people underestimating how powerful we are."

The Conditions Around Her Matter

One of the report's clearest findings is that many of the challenges facing girls are shaped not by who they are, but by the environments in which they are growing up.

Community spaces, after-school programs and informal support networks that once helped girls build confidence and connection have thinned or disappeared in many communities. At the same time, digital life, economic pressures and shifting family dynamics are reshaping how girls experience childhood and connect with others.

"These findings are not about girls struggling in isolation," said Barczykowski. "They are about a world that has changed faster than the systems built to support them."

One Insight Changes the Narrative: Connection Unlocks Confidence

The data points to a powerful solution. More than half of girls say that having a friend by their side encourages them to try new things (52%), and the effect is most striking among the youngest: when a friend is present, 92% of girls ages 5–7 are more willing to take social risks.

This finding reframes the conversation. Girls are not disengaged or unmotivated. They are more likely to participate, explore and grow when they have supportive relationships, trusted peers and a sense of belonging.

Why This Moment Demands Action

The report finds that the gap is not between girls and their potential, but between girls and the environments meant to support them.

Girls consistently say they want:

Opportunities to challenge themselves without pressure.





Real-world connection with peers and trusted adults.





Time to be creative, active, and fully present.

These priorities are evident in what girls look for from their extracurricular activities: doing something they enjoy (54%), making new friends (51%), spending time with friends (45%) and trying something new (42%).

Organizations like Girl Scouts play a critical role in providing these experiences. Through supportive relationships, hands-on opportunities and a ready community, Girl Scouts helps girls build the confidence, connection and leadership skills they need to thrive.

State of the Girl 2026 ultimately challenges the country to move beyond viewing girls through a lens of risk and start focusing on creating the conditions that allow them to flourish.

"The future of girlhood isn't defined by the headlines," said Barczykowski. "It's being shaped right now by whether we choose to invest in the spaces, relationships and opportunities that girls are telling us they need."

About the Report

State of the Girl 2026 draws on proprietary Girl Scouts research and national data to provide a multidimensional view of modern girlhood, capturing both the pressures girls face and the possibilities ahead.

Read the full report.

All data points featured in this press release are annotated in the State of the Girl 2026 report.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

We are Girl Scouts of the USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Girl Scouts discover who they are, tap into the power inside them, and build the confidence to let it shine. Through programs from coast to coast and overseas, girls of all backgrounds and abilities come as they are to explore their passions, meet new challenges and develop hands-on skills. They find their strengths in science labs and on hiking trails, at cookie booths and in front of city councils. Backed by millions of alums and a network of dedicated adult volunteers and mentors, Girl Scouts drive change to make the world a better place. Along the way, they uncover the tools they need to lead with joy, on their own terms. Join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate.

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.