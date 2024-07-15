Girl Scouts of the USA Appoints Ken DiStefano Jr. as Chief Financial Officer

DiStefano joins GSUSA's executive team, where his leadership, extensive financial experience, and deep knowledge of GSUSA will support the organization.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced the appointment of Ken DiStefano Jr. as its chief financial officer. DiStefano, who previously served as deputy CFO at GSUSA, will oversee the organization's financial operations, including accounting, controlling, financial planning and analysis, and audit and risk management.

Since joining GSUSA as deputy chief financial officer in 2019, DiStefano has played a pivotal role in financial transformation, including developing the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) discipline and redesigning the financial planning process. Prior to joining GSUSA, he served as global chief financial officer, shared services, for Mars Inc., where he led a $600M global services portfolio. In addition to his tenure at GSUSA and Mars Inc., DiStefano has worked across several industries including professional services, banking, and consumer packaged goods.

"I am thrilled to be adding another talented executive to our leadership team during this exciting time at Girl Scouts," said GSUSA CEO Bonnie Barczykowski. "Ken possesses a deep knowledge of Girl Scouting and has the financial expertise required to steward our organization into the future. His nearly 30 years of experience leading high performing finance teams will ensure our organizational strength as we deliver on our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place."

"It's an honor to take on the role of chief financial officer at Girl Scouts of the USA," said DiStefano. "I am passionate about our organization's mission and excited to continue the work of ensuring our collective impact as we foster the next generation of leaders who will make a positive difference in their communities and the world."

DiStefano holds a BS in political science from Old Dominion University and an MBA in finance from Rutgers Business School. In this role, he will report directly to Bonnie Barczykowski, chief executive officer.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

