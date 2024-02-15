Girl Scouts of the USA Celebrates National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 16-18, Encouraging Consumers to Support Local Girl Entrepreneurs as They Unbox a Brighter Future, One Cookie Box at a Time

On hand and in demand, customers can now support their favorite girl entrepreneurs in person at cookie booths or by ordering their favorite Girl Scout Cookies shipped directly to their front door. 

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSUSA invites communities across the nation to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, February 16–18, during which consumers nationwide can purchase cookies in person from Girl Scouts at any local booth as well as order cookies for direct shipment to their front door using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. As always, all Girl Scout Cookie® proceeds stay local with councils and troops to power life-changing experiences year-round for Girl Scouts.  

The 2024 cookie season theme, Unbox the Future, highlights how the Girl Scout Cookie Program® helps remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. Girl Scouts build courage, confidence and character through invaluable girl-led experiences by participating in the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls. As a result, Girl Scouts kickstart their limitless, barrier-breaking futures 'outside the box' by learning transferable life skills including goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics.  

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks a time when America's favorite cookies are widely available across the United States with each purchase supporting local Girl Scouts. Proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program® helps Girl Scouts fund invaluable experiences like attending Girl Scout summer camp, going on fun field trips, and spearheading meaningful community service projects. As consumers open their favorite package of Girl Scout Cookies, they are supporting girls as they unbox their individual futures in their communities. They explore their leadership potential as they build lifelong friendships, making the world around them a better place.

"National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is a highlight of cookie season," said GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou. "Consumers have the opportunity to invest in ambitious girl entrepreneurs through cookie sales both in person and online. In doing so, earnings generated from the Girl Scout Cookie Program empower local Girl Scouts to embark on new adventures and experiences."

About National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend                                                                                                                       

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, February 16–18, marks a time when cookies are widely available in person at local events or online at www.girlscoutcookies.org

How to Find Girl Scout Cookies during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend  

  • If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies and support her and her troop.  
  • Consumers who don't already know a Girl Scout can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment or donate Girl Scout Cookies to local organizations.  
  • Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing and product availability varies, so contact your local council for more information.  

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA  
Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.  

