Girl Scouts of the USA Unveils New Playbook to Help Troop Leaders and Supportive Adults Effectively Engage Girls in STEM

GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.

07 Feb, 2024, 09:58 ET

Developed in partnership with General Motors, Girl Scouts' new playbook will serve as a comprehensive guide for adults, geared to get girls of all grade levels interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, announces a new STEM Playbook, offering guidance, resources and support to all staff, volunteers and caregivers on how to continue sparking girls' interest in STEM. This multifaceted playbook, supported by General Motors, provides adults with ideas to help create hands-on, exciting activities to engage their Girl Scouts in STEM.

Whether girls are passionate about protecting the environment or developing an app that saves lives, Girl Scouts' curated program helps girls explore their passions and reach for the stars. The program considers the topical problems girls care about and equips them to take part in building the solutions. With each STEM badge earned, girls across the country are provided with a multitude of activities that blend technical skills with the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE). Through these badges, Girl Scouts expand their identities as users, shapers and creators while gaining the skills, confidence and ambition needed to address the problems that directly affect their local communities.

With the new playbook in hand, all Girl Scout staff and supportive adults are equipped with resources and expertise to support girls through their very own tailor-made STEM journeys. This playbook serves as a comprehensive guide, walking readers through a wide variety of topics, including the need for women and girls in STEM, barriers that often deter girls from exploring STEM and what can be done to improve accessibility. It provides a resource directory with topical information, examples of careers, Girl Scout programs and other opportunities to grow Girl Scouts' interests and skills. The playbook also uplifts stories of Girl Scouts and Girl Scout councils already making a difference.

"We are grateful for our partnership with General Motors," said Bonnie Barczykowski, chief executive officer of GSUSA. "This new playbook provides the support our troop leaders and volunteers want and need as they engage in STEM activities with their Girl Scouts in exciting new ways."

With Girl Scouts earning more than 5 million STEM badges since 2018, Girl Scout councils have voiced a need for additional resources to support Girl Scouts' participation in STEM experiences. With increased investment in STEM programming, councils can ensure that troop leaders and supportive adults have easily accessible support and resources to confidently usher girls though their individual journeys. Many adults who work with Girl Scouts are not science or engineering experts, and that's okay—Girl Scouts' program is designed for non-experts. Offering resources like this playbook will make the supportive adults in Girl Scouts' lives more comfortable with engaging in STEM activities and make it easier for them to facilitate opportunities for girls to explore their interests and possible career paths. 

"From the launch of the Automotive Badge series to this new STEM playbook, General Motors is proud of our work with Girl Scouts of the USA over the last five years," said Kristen Puchek, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at General Motors. "Programs like these are inspiring the next generation of women leaders and visionaries in STEM fields and are a real asset to our industry."

Girl Scouts is dedicated to ensuring girls across the nation have the confidence, courage, and character needed to take on the world of STEM. To access Girl Scouts' STEM activities and more visit girlscouts.org/STEM.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA     

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.    

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries, and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun, and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com/commitments/social-impact/stem-education.     

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.

