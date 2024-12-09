Girl Scouts Receives $30M Grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to Support Character Development Initiatives That Will Help Girls Thrive

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA has received a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help more girls across the country build confidence, understand their worth, and strengthen character traits that will help them thrive.

Expanding character development programs and increasing the number of girls who have access to them is being made possible through Character Development Through Youth Programs, a Lilly Endowment initiative designed to help youth-serving organizations create, test, implement and sustain strategies that support character development in the young people they serve in chapters and affiliates throughout the nation. Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is one of eight organizations being funded through the initiative.

Through its 111 Girl Scout councils and USA Girl Scouts Overseas, Girl Scouts offers a fun and safe environment where girls gain the skills necessary to navigate life with purpose and joy, explore their interests, discover their strengths, and grow in character. GSUSA's grant-funded efforts include improving access to Girl Scouts, removing barriers to participation, and supporting the cultural competency needed to serve all girls equitably. Through a variety of experiences and leadership development programming, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves and strengthen their own personal character development.

"We are grateful for Lilly Endowment's generosity and the commitment to helping Girl Scouts amplify our character-building programs to further our reach and impact across the country," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. "This support will help us accelerate and deliver on our mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place."

"From the earliest days of its grantmaking, the Endowment has supported projects to encourage character development, especially among young people," said Ted Maple, the Endowment's vice president for education and youth programs. "We are heartened by the thoughtful and strategic approaches these youth-serving organizations are taking to support children and youth in developing character traits that will be important for them in their future roles as individuals, family members and citizens."

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although gifts of stock remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. The Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

