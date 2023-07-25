Girl Scouts River Valleys Announces New Chief Financial Officer Lindsay Selvig

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts River Valleys is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Selvig as its new Chief Financial Officer. A 17-year veteran of the organization, Selvig steps into the role with deep nonprofit experience and a track record of driving organizational effectiveness.

In this role, Selvig will be responsible for driving fiscal policies that strengthen the organization's financial position, as well as long-range planning for the portfolio of Girl Scouts River Valleys properties, retail operations, and information services.

Lindsay Selvig, CFO of Girl Scouts River Valleys

"It gives me great confidence to know that Lindsay, a long-time River Valleys staff member and a seasoned leader, is stepping into this role," said CEO Marisa Williams. "I value her comprehensive understanding of the organization, deep knowledge of our business, and passion for the mission. I look forward to working together to fuel the transformational programs Girl Scouts offer."

In addition to roles supporting programming, marketing, and strategy and analytics at Girl Scouts River Valleys, Selvig has served as a key member of the national data thought partner team, contributing to the development of the data system for the 1.9 million-member Girl Scouts of the USA, and leading local implementation of a comprehensive data warehouse, business intelligence, and visualization tool.

Selvig is reflective about the role she'll play in the organization's mission, "I am thrilled to be part of an organization that is not only dedicated to helping youth thrive but is also committed to upholding the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, access, and racial justice. In this financial leadership role, I recognize the pivotal role finance plays in driving our mission forward. To achieve our objectives and truly empower every Girl Scout, we must ensure that our financial practices align with our values and contribute to the positive changes we seek."

Already immersed in her new role, Selvig encourages those with a shared passion for supporting youth, to join her at the Celebrate Changemakers event on Thursday, September 14.

About Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys' work is supported by more than 9,000 volunteers who deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to nearly 18,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and one county in Iowa. Girl Scouts River Valleys is one of 111 Girl Scout councils that make up the national Girl Scout Movement, sharing the mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit GirlScoutsRV.org.

We Are Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit Girl Scouts River Valleys at girlscoutsrv.org.

