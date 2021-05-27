GISEC 2021: XM Cyber to Highlight Its Leadership in Cyberattack Path Management at In-Person Show in Dubai

The live and in-person conference is renowned as the Arab world's largest and most impactful cybersecurity event, according to the organizers. Gil Hazaz, XM Cyber's VP Sales Israel, Middle East & APAC, will also be on the agenda.

Topic: Adopting the Hacker Perspective

Date: Tuesday, June 1, at 11:20 a.m. GST on the DarkStage

Speaker: Gil Hazaz, VP Sales Israel, Middle East & APAC, XM Cyber

Both Levy and Hazaz will be available at the Spire Solutions booth ( Stand: SS3-B1 ) for executive meetings and to demo XM Cyber's multi-award winning cyberattack path management capabilities. XM Cyber recently announced a partnership with the UAE-based Spire Solutions as a value-added distributor in the Middle East market.

"XM Cyber delivers a new approach that uses the attacker perspective to find and remediate critical attack paths across on-premises and multi-cloud networks," Levy explained. "We empower customers to visualize and understand all the ways that their most critical assets could be compromised and provide prioritized remediation plans to help protect them from attackers."

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is the global leader in cyberattack path management. The XM Cyber platform enables companies to rapidly respond to cyber risks affecting their business-sensitive systems by continuously finding new exposures, including exploitable vulnerabilities and credentials, misconfigurations, and user activities. XM Cyber constantly simulates and prioritizes the attack paths putting mission-critical systems at risk, providing context-sensitive remediation options. XM Cyber helps to eliminate 99% of the risk by allowing IT and Security Operations to focus on the 1% of the exposures before they get exploited to breach the organization's "crown jewels" – its critical assets. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

