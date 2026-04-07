Givaudan Active Beauty Showcases AI-Powered Ingredient Innovations with Haut.AI at in-cosmetics Global 2026

The industry leader unveils its latest active ingredient innovations in Paris, powered by AI skin analysis and SkinGPT generative simulation.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Givaudan Active Beauty, the reference in high-precision beauty ingredients, has partnered with Haut.AI, an award-winning leader in AI and skin intelligence, to spotlight a new era of AI-driven ingredient innovation. At this year's in-cosmetics Global 2026 (April 14–16, Paris), Givaudan Active Beauty will be the first to showcase its latest active ingredients through immersive GenAI-powered activations that allow attendees to virtually "experience" their benefits firsthand via personalized, photorealistic simulations powered by Haut.AI's SkinGPT technology.

Givaudan x Haut.AI

As the beauty industry accelerates toward measurable efficacy, personalization, and clinically validated claims, artificial intelligence is becoming a critical bridge between laboratory science and visible consumer outcomes. In this spirit, Givaudan has selected Haut.AI's scientifically grounded skin analysis and SkinGPT simulation technologies to deliver an interactive, ingredient-focused experience at one of the industry's most influential global stages.

From AI Skin Expertise to Live AI Simulation

Building on this collaboration, Givaudan Active Beauty's latest active ingredient will serve as the foundation for an interactive SkinGPT-powered virtual try-on experience at the Givaudan booth in Paris. By taking a selfie of their own face, attendees will be able to digitally "apply" the ingredient and visualize how it may influence visible skin parameters over time through a photorealistic simulation. Meanwhile they will be able to experience an AI Skin Expert analyzing their skin and delivering personalized recommendations of high precision beauty ingredients.

"At Givaudan Active Beauty, innovation starts with understanding how AI can accelerate consumers understanding and engagement and translating it into high-precision beauty ingredients that consumers love," said Fabrice Lefèvre, Marketing and Innovation Director at Givaudan Active Beauty. "Our latest breakthrough, PrimalHyal™ NeuroYouth targets the newly identified Neuro Skin Ageing pathway, supporting nerve fiber regeneration and neuronal function. By integrating AI-powered validation and immersive simulations at our booth at in-cosmetics Global, we will share this innovation in a way that allows both customers and consumers to truly experience it."

"Givaudan Active Beauty has long been a leader in ingredient innovation, and what sets them apart is their willingness to redefine how that innovation is validated and experienced," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, Founder and CEO of Haut.AI. "By bringing AI into live consumer engagement, they are actively building the future of beauty. We're proud to support their innovation showcase at in-cosmetics Global."

Inside the Givaudan Booth Experience | Location: Stand 3F130, 3F110

Visitors to the Givaudan Active Beauty booth will be invited to engage with two AI-powered experiences:



SkinGPT: At in-cosmetics Global 2026, Givaudan will unveil its latest active ingredient in an immersive experience. For the first time, attendees will be able to literally try on the formulation on their own skin through a live facial scan, instantly visualizing how it may transform visible skin parameters over time.

At in-cosmetics Global 2026, Givaudan will unveil its latest active ingredient in an immersive experience. For the first time, attendees will be able to literally try on the formulation on their own skin through a live facial scan, instantly visualizing how it may transform visible skin parameters over time. AI Skin Expert: An on-site skin assessment providing participants with comprehensive skin insights and active ingredient recommendations aligned with their unique skin characteristics.

Media and attendees are invited to visit the Givaudan booth to experience the technology live.

Haut.AI at in-Cosmetics Global 2026 | Location: Stand 2A114

In addition to powering Givaudan's activation, Haut.AI will also exhibit independently at in-cosmetics Global 2026. At the Haut.AI booth, the company will debut:

Skin.Chat – AI-powered conversational skin intelligence for ingredient and product discovery

SkinGPT Generative Simulation – Ingredient-level predictive visualization

Face Analysis 3.0 – The latest evolution of Haut.AI's scientifically validated skin diagnostic engine

Beauty and skincare brands looking to innovate with AI-powered personalization are invited to visit the Haut.AI booth to experience the technology in action. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore live demonstrations and meet with the Haut.AI team to discuss tailored use cases.

About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, Haut.AI collaborates with leading beauty brands including Neutrogena, Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário. The company's proprietary skin analysis engine and personalization tools empower brands to deliver science-backed, hyper-personalized experiences that drive measurable business impact.

For more information, visit www.haut.ai | @haut.ai

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About Givaudan

Givaudan is a global leader in Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. We celebrate the beauty of human experience by creating for happier, healthier lives with love for nature. Together with our customers we deliver food experiences, craft inspired fragrances and develop beauty and wellbeing solutions that make people look and feel good. In 2025, Givaudan employed over 17,500 people worldwide and achieved CHF 7.5 billion in sales with a free cash flow of 14.1%. With a heritage that stretches back over 250 years, we are committed to driving long-term, sustainable growth by improving people's health and happiness and increasing our positive impact on nature. This is Givaudan. Human by nature. Discover more at: www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Fragrance & Beauty

Givaudan Fragrance & Beauty crafts inspired fragrances to perfume lives and memories, and develops innovative beauty and wellbeing solutions that make people look and feel good all over the world. Nature is both our responsibility and our most precious muse. We are just as committed to sustainability as we are to creating innovative products that satisfy consumer needs and anticipate their desires. With a collaborative approach that favours co-creation, we have built a diverse portfolio across personal care, fabric care, hygiene, home care, fine fragrances, and beauty, reflecting our multidisciplinary expertise. This is Givaudan. Human by nature. Learn more at www.givaudan.com/fragrance-beauty.

About Givaudan Active Beauty

Givaudan Active Beauty crafts avant-garde cosmetic actives and high-end specialties that make people look and feel good. We bring nature's most precious gifts to the art of personal care in the form of biotech & botanical high-performing molecules, delighting consumers. Our extensive portfolio of award-winning skin & hair ingredients spans a variety of benefits for human beauty: from well-ageing and self-tanners to radiance, microbiome-friendly, soothers, hydrators, and more. Backed by solid scientific recognition and consumers' awareness, we remain at the cutting edge of this rapidly expanding market to deliver sustainable solutions supporting the growth of our customers. This is Givaudan. Human by nature. Learn more at www.givaudan.com/fragrance-beauty/active-beauty

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SOURCE Haut.AI