Haut.AI Forms Strategic Advisory Board of Beauty and Retail Industry Experts to Guide AI-Driven Personalization Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haut.AI, the award-winning leader in AI-powered skin analysis and personalization, announces the formation of its Advisory Board, appointing four senior beauty and retail executives to support the company's next phase of growth and industry Leadership.

Haut.AI Advisory Board

The newly formed Advisory Board brings together deep expertise across global beauty, retail innovation, strategy, and emerging technology. The board will provide strategic guidance on product vision, go-to-market priorities, and Haut.AI's role in shaping the future of AI-driven personalization in beauty and retail.

The inaugural Advisory Board members include Claire McCormack [Senior Editor at Beauty Independent], Dominick Miserandino [Founder & CEO at Retail Tech Media Nexus], Fiona Sartoretto-Verna [Architect and Co-owner of Sartoretto Verna™], and Marie Driscoll [Advisor at RETHINK Retail Advisory and Adjunct Professor at The New School].

"Our Advisory Board reflects the caliber of leadership we believe is required to responsibly scale AI in beauty," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, Co-Founder and CEO of Haut.AI. "Each advisor brings a distinct point of view shaped by years of real-world experience in beauty and retail. Their guidance will help ensure that our technology continues to deliver value that is scientifically grounded, commercially relevant, and aligned with where the industry is heading."

"As beauty and retail evolve, brands need tools that combine innovation with credibility and operational relevance," said McCormack. "Haut.AI is approaching AI personalization with the rigor and responsibility the industry needs, and I'm pleased to advise the team at this stage."

"I'm genuinely excited to be working alongside such a respected group of industry leaders," said Miserandino. "Haut.AI has assembled an advisory board with deep, real-world experience, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute and learn alongside this team as the company continues to grow."

"Beauty and retail are increasingly defined by how technology enhances trust, personalization, and the overall brand experience," said Sartoretto-Verna. "Haut.AI is addressing this shift in a thoughtful way, and I look forward to contributing a perspective rooted in global retail and experiential design as the company continues to grow."

"AI has the potential to fundamentally reshape how consumers discover, understand, and purchase beauty products," said Driscoll. "Haut.AI's science-led approach positions the company well to help brands navigate this shift thoughtfully and effectively."

The Advisory Board will meet quarterly and engage with Haut.AI leadership on strategic priorities, industry trends, and opportunities to deepen engagement within the global beauty and retail leadership community. The announcement comes as Haut.AI continues to expand adoption of its AI-driven skin analysis and personalization solutions across global beauty brands and retailers.

About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, Haut.AI collaborates with leading beauty brands including Neutrogena, Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário. The company's proprietary skin analysis engine and personalization tools empower brands to deliver science-backed, hyper-personalized experiences that drive measurable business impact.

