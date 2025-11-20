Haut.AI Launches First Consumer Version of Skin.Chat, Its Beauty AI Agent - Making Holiday Beauty Shopping on Amazon Seamless

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haut.AI, the award-winning leader in AI-powered skin analysis and personalization, announces a new milestone for Skin.Chat, the world's first skincare-specialized AI consultant built by scientists. Launched just in time for the holiday shopping season, the new consumer version of Skin.Chat helps users discover and shop skincare products – including options available on Amazon – in one seamless, personalized experience, marking a new chapter for the B2B company.

For brands, Skin.Chat now also supports direct integration into Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, enabling personalized product recommendations and guidance within their existing social channels.

This launch marks Haut.AI's debut consumer app, delivering a personalized experience directly to millions of skincare shoppers worldwide. Users simply take a selfie to receive detailed insights into their current skin condition and can chat with an AI consultant that recommends products tailored to their needs. Skin.Chat helps shoppers explore skincare products available on Amazon and discover the options best suited to their skin – a useful tool that eases the stress of gift-giving and helps find the perfect present for loved ones.

For example, when a user asks, "What's a good BHA toner for sensitive skin?" Skin.Chat analyzes the query, recommends products like Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, and provides a direct link for immediate purchase on Amazon.

"Making our science directly available to consumers has been a long-awaited step for us," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, Co-Founder and CEO of Haut.AI. "Following Skin.Chat's launch for brands in September, this expansion helps shoppers cut through the noise with targeted recommendations while giving brands a proof-of-concept for how AI can elevate retail. As shoppers demand smarter, faster experiences, we're showing brands how to meet them there – with precision, empathy, and science."

The Problem It Solves

Even the most experienced beauty consumers face information overload online – balancing research, ingredient lists, and reviews before making a purchase. With thousands of skincare products available on Amazon alone, navigating the options can feel overwhelming for beginners and seasoned shoppers alike.

Skin.Chat transforms the way people search, learn, and shop for skincare just in time for gift-giving season by collapsing the steps between discovery and checkout. Shoppers can now:





Find what truly works for their unique skin with a skin analysis feature that tracks skin changes over time.

with a skin analysis feature that tracks skin changes over time. Gift presents they'll actually use by uploading a selfie of the recipient and using a science-backed skin analysis to recommend personalized products.

by uploading a selfie of the recipient and using a science-backed skin analysis to recommend personalized products. Receive personalized, dermatologist-grade guidance powered by AI.

powered by AI. Instantly purchase recommended products.

recommended products. Enjoy an always-on, always-personal digital beauty advisor available 24/7.

Skin.Chat for Beauty Brands

The gap between exploration and purchase remains one of the biggest challenges in beauty retail. Consumers discover products on one channel, research on another, and purchase somewhere else – causing brands to lose momentum, intent, and revenue. At the same time, rising acquisition costs and the shift toward first-party data make it harder for beauty companies to build meaningful, long-term customer relationships.

Skin.Chat now brings guided skincare shopping directly into the world's most-used social platforms. With new integrations across Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, brands can connect with customers inside the conversations they're already having. Shoppers can analyze their skin and receive personalized product recommendations without ever leaving their favorite apps – transforming everyday chat threads into powerful moments of discovery and purchase.

For brands looking to build their own intelligent, guided shopping experiences, Skin.Chat remains a fully customizable solution that adapts to any product catalog, tone of voice, or channel.

In-Chat Shopping: Add-to-cart and checkout directly within the conversation.

Add-to-cart and checkout directly within the conversation. Brand Voice & Control: Fully configurable to tone, catalog, and claim guardrails.

Fully configurable to tone, catalog, and claim guardrails. First-Party Data Engine: Captures skincare-specific insights for targeting, CRM, and product development.

Captures skincare-specific insights for targeting, CRM, and product development. Real-Time Consultation: Responds dynamically to free-flowing questions about ingredients, routines, and product compatibility.

Responds dynamically to free-flowing questions about ingredients, routines, and product compatibility. Persistent Personalization: Tracks skin progress, remembers concerns and past routines to drive return visits and loyalty.

Tracks skin progress, remembers concerns and past routines to drive return visits and loyalty. Omnichannel Deployment: Embeds into websites, social, e-commerce, or retail touchpoints.

About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, Haut.AI partners with leading beauty & wellness brands including Neutrogena, Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, Noom and Grupo Boticário. Its proprietary skin analysis engine and personalization tools empower brands to deliver science-backed, hyper-personalized experiences that drive measurable business impact.

