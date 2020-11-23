"Give a Gift, Get a Gift" Gift Card Promotion Returns to Red Lobster® for the Holiday Season

Want more? Black Friday through Cyber Monday Red Lobster is also offering 10% off online gift card purchases of $100 or more. And, new this year, Red Lobster gift cards are now, for the first time, redeemable when placing To Go and delivery orders at RedLobster.com. Additionally, Red Lobster is offering FREE delivery Black Friday through Cyber Monday on To Go orders over $30 placed through RedLobster.com with the coupon code Thankful .

"Red Lobster is helping bring families together this holiday season, even if the celebrations are from afar," said Deanna Kotch, Vice President of Marketing, Red Lobster. "Our gift cards are the perfect gift or stocking stuffer to let the seafood lover in your life know you are thinking of them. Whether you're going to be together and looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, or sending a gift to a loved one you can't be with this holiday season, we're proud to offer guests a variety of ways to gift and celebrate this season."

Need even more reasons to be jolly? Red Lobster is offering easy entertaining solutions like delicious Holiday Party Platters, available To Go or for delivery on Red Lobster's website. Red Lobster's Holiday Party Platters feature a variety of craveable guest-favorites, as well as exciting new seafood offerings, including NEW! Chilled Holiday Seafood Platter and NEW! Shrimp Lover's Holiday Platter.

Don't forget to earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. To learn more, please visit https://www.redlobster.com/rewards.

*Excludes February 14, 2021.

