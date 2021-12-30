'Give A Spit' About Your Health in 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jscreen.org, a national nonprofit that provides accessible and affordable genetic testing, education, and personalized support to help people and their families take control of their health, announces the 'Give A Spit" campaign that debuts with a New York Times Billboard on December 31, 2021. The campaign breaks with the New York Times Billboard and will continue with a robust social media campaign. The campaign also runs on www.jscreen.org and JScreen social media channels. The JScreen.org mission is to create healthy futures by preventing genetic diseases. And this year, they are calling out to people to help spread that message.

The goal of the billboard and social media 'Give A Spit" program is to get people to use #giveaspit and film their own video spitting into a cup. The program debuts on New Year's Eve with the Times Square billboard at 45th and Broadway and leads into a 2022 social media challenge. JScreen is calling to help raise awareness for genetic testing and its life-saving power. It's simple. Go to JScreen Instagram page @GetJScreened or use the QR code in the billboard:

1. Follow @getjscreened

2. Record a video of you spitting in a cup and why you "give a spit."

3. Post it to your stories with the #GiveASpit and tag @getjscreened

4. Tag and nominate three friends to Give a Spit, too.

For more information, visit jscreen.org/specialoffer

"Our #1 goal is to create a healthy future by preventing genetic diseases through genetic screening and education. In 2022, says Hillary Regelman, Director of National Outreach and Marketing at JScreen. "We are asking for your help in making that future a reality by raising awareness and showing your support for the life-saving power of genetic testing," adds Regelman.

Instagram page @GetJScreened through the QR code in the billboard

The advertising and social media project is being created in cooperation with JIB Sheet Partners, a digital ad agency located in New York.

Whey this matters --Did you know?

80% of babies with genetic diseases are born to parents with no known history of that disease

1 in 8 cancer patients has a genetic mutation passed down through their family

The JScreen test on saliva screens for over 200 hereditary diseases and 60+ mutations associated with certain types of cancer. By creating awareness for genetic testing, JScreen.org can help more families turn their dream of having healthy children into a reality and provide others with life-saving information for early detection and prevention of many hereditary cancers.

About JScreen.

JScreen is a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases and cancer common in the Jewish and other populations. Headquartered in Atlanta at Emory University School of Medicine, the JScreen initiative provides convenient at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing technology, patient education, and genetic counseling services. JScreen believes the combination of education, access to premier genetic screening technologies, and personalized, confidential support are the keys to preventing devastating diseases.

JScreen understands the importance of giving people a heads up if they have a hereditary risk for cancer. This not-for-profit home education and genetic screening program started in 2013 with reproductive genetic testing called ReproGEN and now tests for risk for over 40 types of hereditary cancer with the addition of the CancerGEN test.

One of JScreen's goals is to make testing affordable. ReproGEN currently costs $149, and CancerGEN is $199. JScreen also offers need-based financial assistance.

The proof of JScreen's passion for saving lives is in the incredible stories they hear, the healthy babies born, and the people who can now take action to avoid a cancer diagnosis. As the JScreen team likes to say – "we are a small team with a huge footprint."

JScreen's program is led by medical professionals at an academic medical center. It provides medical-grade testing that is used in doctor's offices in addition to specialized genetic counseling follow-up by phone or videoconferencing for people who are identified as carriers.

Please visit JScreen.org for more information.

