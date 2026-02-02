jscreen, Manischewitz, and Author Gila Pfeffer to Host Community Genetic Testing Event for Cancer Prevention Month, With Additional New York Screening Planned

Community-Wide Genetic Testing Events in New York City on February 8 and February 11

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of February Cancer Prevention Month, jscreen®, the national nonprofit focused on preventing genetic diseases through accessible testing and education, is partnering with Manischewitz® to host community-based cancer genetic testing and education events in New York City focused on prevention, early detection and informed health decisions. The initiative includes a February 8 screening event at MMJCCM featuring Manischewitz and author and health advocate Gila Pfeffer, as well as an additional New York City screening hosted by jscreen and Manischewitz at Yeshiva University later in the month to expand community access to testing.

Gila Pfeffer, an award-winning author, humorist, and breast cancer prevention advocate

The February 8 New York City genetic screening event, hosted in partnership with Manischewitz and author and health advocate Gila Pfeffer, will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as part of the MMJCCM Fitness Open House at MMJCCM, 334 Amsterdam Ave at 76th Street, New York, NY 10023. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about their genetic health in a supportive, community-centered environment.

The February 11 New York City screening will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Yeshiva University's Nagel Lobby in the Gottesman Building. The event will offer reproductive carrier screening and on-site test kit pickup as part of jscreen and Manischewitz's Cancer Prevention Month programming.

Participants may have access to the following screenings, depending on event location:

Reproductive Carrier Screen – Evaluates hundreds of genetic conditions, including Tay-Sachs, that are common in Jewish and other communities, enabling families to plan for healthy pregnancies.





– Evaluates hundreds of genetic conditions, including Tay-Sachs, that are common in Jewish and other communities, enabling families to plan for healthy pregnancies. Hereditary Cancer Test – Identifies genetic mutations linked to cancers such as breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancer, allowing for prevention or early diagnosis and treatment.

Adding a powerful personal voice to the February 8 MMJCCM event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Gila Pfeffer, author, content creator, and health advocate behind the "Feel It on the First" breast health awareness campaign. Pfeffer brings a real-world perspective on early detection, self-advocacy, and proactive health conversations.

Guests can also enjoy offerings from the Manischewitz Food Truck, adding a warm, community-driven element to a day centered on wellness and prevention.

"This collaboration brings together health education, community engagement, and meaningful conversation around prevention," said Dr. Matt Goldstein, CEO of jscreen. "By aligning with Cancer Prevention Month, we're encouraging people to take proactive steps toward understanding their genetic risks and protecting their future health."

Genetic Testing Event Dates and Locations

MMJCCM, NYC February 8, 2026

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

MMJCCM

334 Amsterdam Ave at 76th Street

New York, NY 10023

Yeshiva University, NYC

February 11, 2026

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Nagel Lobby, Gottesman Building

Yeshiva University

2520 Amsterdam Avenue

New York, NY 10033

Registration & Testing Details

Register at jscreen.org





February 8 - MMJCCM event code: 2026MMJCCM





February 11 - Yeshiva University





$18 upfront fee per test





Lab fees are billed to insurance, with many participants paying little to no out-of-pocket cost depending on coverage





Test kits are distributed on site at each event

About Gila Pfeffer

Gila Pfeffer is an author, content creator, and health advocate dedicated to empowering women and families through education, transparency, and self-advocacy. Best known for her "Feel It on the First" campaign, Pfeffer encourages routine self-exams and proactive health conversations to support early detection and prevention. Through her writing and social platforms, she shares personal experiences, wellness insights, and actionable guidance that resonate with a broad community seeking informed, confident healthcare decision-making.

About jscreen®

jscreen is a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases. The program provides convenient at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing, education, and confidential genetic counseling. jscreen believes that education, access, and compassionate support are the keys to preventing devastating diseases. For more information, visit www.jscreen.org.

About Manischewitz®

Founded more than 130 years ago, Manischewitz is one of America's most iconic food brands and a trusted household name synonymous with quality, tradition, and innovation. From classic pantry staples to modern culinary offerings, Manischewitz continues to nourish generations while celebrating culture, community, and the evolving tastes of today's consumers. The brand remains committed to bringing people together through meaningful food experiences. Learn more at www.manischewitz.com.

Contact: [email protected] or 9734054600 for more information

SOURCE jscreen.org