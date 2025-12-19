jscreen and the Mathew Forbes Romer Foundation Expand Multi-Year Partnership to Bring Lifesaving Genetic Testing Resources to South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- jscreen, the national nonprofit dedicated to preventing genetic diseases and improving health outcomes through accessible at-home genetic testing, has expanded its multi-year partnership with the Mathew Forbes Romer Foundation (MFRF) to significantly increase genetic education, screening, and awareness throughout the South Florida community. Together, the organizations are committed to empowering individuals and families with knowledge that can save lives.

jscreen and the Mathew Forbes Romer Foundation host the Brain Health Hustle 5K Walk Run in Boca Raton, bringing the South Florida community together to raise awareness of genetic brain health and access lifesaving genetic testing.

As part of this partnership, MFRF and jscreen continue to promote community health through engaging programs spanning Religious Institutions, Community Organizations, Academic Campuses, and Physician and Health Networks. The initiative raises awareness around genetic brain diseases, early detection, and family health history. This year, the core message—prioritizing prevention, early testing, and informed decision-making—will be amplified through community-wide activations and accessible testing opportunities for families across South Florida. These efforts are designed to encourage people of all ages to "take control of their future by taking control of their DNA."

MFRF Brain Health Hustle

As part of this initiative, jscreen and MFRF invite the community to join the 2nd Annual MFRF "Brain Health Hustle" - 5k Walk/Run. This will take place on Sunday, January 11th at 7:30 a.m. at the South County Regional Park in Boca Raton, Florida. The event will include competitive timing series through AccuChip to a variety of social and health-oriented walking, running, and food options for people of all ages. Click Here To Register for Walk/Run

On the same day and at the same location, there will be a special Genetic Testing Event from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. At this event, participants can access two core types of testing:

Reproductive Carrier Screening: Learn your carrier risk for Tay-Sachs disease, cystic fibrosis, and more than 260 other genetic conditions you could pass on to future children.

This family-friendly community event encourages everyone to explore their genetic health in a clear and empowering way, using the theme "Unzip Those Genes — Your DNA. Your Decisions. Your Future" to highlight the idea that understanding your genetic makeup can guide more personalized, informed health decisions for the future. Through education, early detection, and clear next steps for care, jscreen and MFRF aim to empower families to make informed health decisions that can impact generations. Click Here to Sign Up for Genetic Testing and enter discount code 2026MFRFBHH

"We are proud to deepen our partnership with the Mathew Forbes Romer Foundation to bring essential genetic education and testing to South Florida," said Karen Grinzaid, Executive Director of jscreen. "Knowledge is power—and when families understand their genetic risks, they can take meaningful action to protect their health and the health of future generations. Our shared mission is to make testing affordable, accessible, and actionable for every family who needs it."

"Partnering with jscreen allows us to fulfill a critical part of our mission: preventing and detecting genetic diseases through education, awareness, and early testing," said Kevin Romer, MFRF President. "Together, we are giving families life-saving information and reinforcing our long-standing commitment to brain health, community wellness, and advancing medical breakthroughs."

About jscreen

jscreen is a national nonprofit public health initiative dedicated to preventing hereditary cancers and genetic diseases through accessible education, at-home screening kits, and expert counseling. By making testing affordable and simple, jscreen empowers individuals and families to take proactive steps toward healthier futures. Learn more at www.jscreen.org.

About The Mathew Forbes Romer Foundation (MFRF)

MFRF, founded in 1998 in South Florida, was inspired by a little boy with a Fatal Genetic Brain disease and many other children and families that have shared this battle. MFRF has provided leadership and funding for projects spanning its three-pronged mission: Genetic Screening and Education, Research of Treatments and Cures, and Care through Nursing School Educational programs. Learn more at www.mfrfoundation.org.

