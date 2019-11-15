Give and Receive with Regal's BOGO Offer

Now in theatres, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a $10 concessions bonus card redeemable for movie treats, excluding alcohol, while supplies last. Regal gift cards have no expiration date, and concessions bonus cards are valid January 1 through February 28, 2020. This offer may not be combined with any other discounts, coupons or offers. Click here for more information.

The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited! Subscribe today and enjoy as many movies as you want, whenever you want. Included with your subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Download the Regal mobile app and sign up today for Regal Unlimited.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,195 screens in 547 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 1, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com .

