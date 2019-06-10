Give Dad a tie to Regal with Father's Day BOGO offer

Beginning Monday, June 10, guests can purchase e-cards online at REGmovies.com/FathersDay. For every $50 in eCards purchased, guests will receive a $10 concessions eCard redeemable for movie treats, while supplies last. Regal eCards have no expiration date, and concessions promo eCards are valid from June 10 to July 10, 2019.

Moviegoers can stay up-to-date with Regal and theatre happenings through the Regal Facebook page and Regal mobile app. The app also allows movie fans to program their favorite theatres and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Free program membership is on the Regal mobile app and at www.myregal.com.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,205 screens in 548 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of May 31, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com.

