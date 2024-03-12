Give into the Craving: Carl's Jr. Announces First Florida Restaurant Will Officially Open on March 12

Official grand opening celebration to take place at 6 p.m. with local officials and Carl's Jr. executives

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known around the world for its big, bold flavors, parent company of Carl's Jr.® CKE Restaurants Inc. and partner RSMG Holding LLC are celebrating the opening of the first Florida restaurant in Doral (5755 NW 87th Ave). In celebration of this moment, the restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on March 12 from 6-7 p.m. ET.

Milko Grbic, managing director and partner; Ronald Santolaya, CEO and partner; Claudio Fernandez, managing director and partner (from left to right)

"Carl's Jr. and our guests are all about innovative, audacious flavors and live-out-loud, authentic moments, and we can't wait to be part of the energy and community in South Florida," said Vice President of Brand Marketing for Carl's Jr. Anthony Nguyen. "Thank you to our partners at RSMG – together, we made it happen, and we look forward to many more opportunities in the future."

Carl's crave-worthy menu items include over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, hand-scooped shakes and indulgent breakfast burgers. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 25 countries worldwide.

"RSMG is looking to position Carl's Jr. as a market leader in South Florida," said Ron Santolaya, CEO and partner of RSMG. "We look forward to utilizing our values and creating a long-lasting relationship with the Doral and South Florida community that can continue to grow, and hopefully expand both domestically and internationally, over the upcoming years."

The location was first announced in July 2023 and was followed by pre-opening celebrations, including dining events for local emergency responders.

Santolaya, who has more than 40 years of experience in the industry, is no stranger to the Carl's Jr. brand. For 10 years, he served in corporate international operations based in Anaheim, CA, before holding executive leadership positions with Mexico and Chile-based international franchise groups. Now he has his own franchise group with partners Claudio Fernandez and Milko Grbic – who both serve as managing director and partner.

Focused on a culture of respect, collaboration and teamwork, RSMG will employ more than 40 restaurant team members plus management at the 2,500 sq. ft., 42-seat Doral restaurant.

About Carl's Jr.®

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, hand-breaded chicken tenders, hand-scooped shakes and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its Franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 25 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.carlsjr.com .

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

