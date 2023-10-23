Give Kids The World's Holiday Festivities Will Make Wishes Possible

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Holiday Soiree, Holiday VIP Tours and Holiday Dessert Parties highlight a series of fundraising experiences that will make wishes possible while giving the public a rare glimpse inside Give Kids The World Village (GKTW) – an 89-acre nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long, cost-free wish vacations. Members of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) funded the installation of more than 1.6 million lights to illuminate the Village and fund other projects.

With support from the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, FL, will host a series of holiday fundraising events to make it possible for the 89-acre nonprofit resort to fulfill its mission to create happiness, renew optimism and ignite an enduring sense of hope in the hearts of critically ill children and their families during magical week-long, cost-free wish vacations. Visit www.gktw.org/holidays/ for tickets and info. For 37 years, Central Florida's Give Kids The World Village has enabled critically ill children and their families to relax, reconnect and create priceless memories together during magical week-long, cost-free wish vacations in an 89-acre storybook nonprofit resort.To continue fulfilling wishes, the Village will join with the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) to host a series of merry and bright holiday fundraising events. Purchase tix: www.gktw.org/holidays/

Festivities kick off on Saturday, November 11, during GKTW's 2023 Holiday Soiree. A mini-Gala with a holiday twist, the event will feature dinner, live entertainment and a charity auction, followed by a festive party on the Avenue of Angels. Amidst glittering lights and dazzling décor, guests can dance to a DJ, enjoy delectable desserts and explore the Castle of Miracles: home to the gold stars of every wish child who has visited. Visit www.gktw.org/soiree23 for tickets.

Taking place on select nights in November and December, GKTW's new Holiday VIP Tours enable guests to experience the Village all decked out for the holidays. Groups can enjoy access to select venues; explore holiday vignettes; and take fun holiday photos. Purchase tickets at www.gktw.org/holidays/.

In addition, GKTW's Dessert Parties – located in a two-story balcony on Towne Hall with stunning panoramic views – will help groups of up to 30 guests take their celebrations to the next level. Each party includes holiday treats, sparkling beverages and a private tour of The Avenue. Contact [email protected] for reservations.

NAPEO's generosity is helping to make all of these opportunities possible. As part of its NAPEO Gives Back program, NAPEO, its members and staff selected GKTW as its charity of choice in conjunction with the organization's annual conference. So far, more than $300,000 has been raised through a silent auction and online donations to fund holiday lighting and other Village projects.

"We launched NAPEO Gives Back in 2019 with the goal of harnessing the 'power of many' to contribute meaningfully to the communities where we host our conferences," said Barron Guss, co-chair of the NAPEO Gives Back committee. "This year, in partnership with GKTW, we're taking our commitment to the next level by spreading joy and making a lasting impact on the lives of children facing critical illnesses. Together, we are creating magical moments and memories that will be cherished for a lifetime."

GKTW President & CEO Pamela Landwirth said, "We are grateful to NAPEO for helping to brighten the lives of our precious families. Children with critical illnesses face countless treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told "no" due to the limitations of their illness. With the support of our partners, donors and volunteers, we feel privileged to give wish children and their families a week of "yes" where they can forget their worries and spend precious time together."

Proceeds from all holiday activities will help fulfill wishes at GKTW. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.

