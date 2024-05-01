Give Love Back this Mother's Day with Greeting Cards and Gifts from Hallmark

May 01, 2024, 06:47 ET
Hallmark launches new Charmers collection just in time for Mother's Day and features unique drinkware they'll love to show off as they sip
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is around the corner, and finding the perfect gift for the mom who does it all can be challenging. With a curated selection of unique gifts and greeting cards that speak volumes without saying a word, Hallmark is here to help consumers elevate their gift-giving game and make this Mother's Day one to remember.
"Hallmark's new Mother's Day collection offers special ways to celebrate moms and all they do," said Hannah Vogel, senior merchant at Hallmark. "While continuing to offer cards for every type of mom, this year we're excited to launch the Charmers collection – personalized drinkware that offers a fun way to cater to moms' interests with cute charms that add a touch of style as she sips."
Mother's Day Greetings
According to the Greeting Card Association, Mother's Day is the third most popular occasion for sending greeting cards behind Christmas and Valentine's Day – and nothing compares to the feeling of reading a personalized, thoughtful message in a card. With hundreds of options, Hallmark's collection of Mother's Day Cards offers something for every relationship.
- Show mom how much she is valued every day of the year with the Loved Today and All Days Mother's Day Card, featuring a heartfelt message thanking her for all she does. The You Have a Kind Heart Mother's Day Card showcases a bouquet of flowers with gold foil details and a message about how incredible she is – the perfect sentiment for a friend. Spread the love to stepmoms or bonus moms with the Someone I Laugh With and Love Mother's Day Card.
- Give the gift of laughter with a funny greeting card. The Thanks for Keeping Me Alive Card features a humorous message of thanks for everything she has given, or the Slightly Annoying Funny Mother's Day Card will remind her of all the hollers of "Mom!" she dealt with throughout the years. The Spa Day Funny Mother's Day Card shows a cat relaxing at a spa and includes a wish that mom does the same – a great choice for any husband looking to make his wife chuckle.
- Gift her flowers that last forever with a 3D pop-up card. The Best Mom Ever Musical 3D Pop-Up Card with Light features a colorful bouquet of flowers and metallic gold foil balloon letters that spell out "Best Mom Ever." The You Deserve This Day Flower Bouquet 3D Pop-Up Card is perfect for a sister, opening to reveal a laser-cut bouquet of flowers and a glittery butterfly attachment. Any wife would be ecstatic to receive the Love of My Life Musical Pop-Up Card, a true symbol to show how appreciated she is.
- Hallmark acknowledges that Mother's Day can be a difficult holiday for some. Provide emotional support to those struggling by writing words of encouragement in Personalized Remembering Their Love Tribute Photo Card, Your Mother's Memory Lives on Sympathy Card and Your Mother Lives On in You Sympathy Card.
Mother's Day Gifts
It doesn't matter if it is for mom, a sister who is a mom or a fellow mom friend, Hallmark's collection of Mother's Day gifts offers a range of options for every mother figure, every personality and every style.
- Help her sip in style with Hallmark's new Charmers Stemless Contour Glass featuring a slot for interchangeable charms to fit every occasion. Give her a reminder of how much she is loved with the Best Mom Ever Charm or Red Heart Charm, or brighten her glass with the Flower Charm or Monarch Butterfly Charm.
- There is nothing moms love more than capturing special memories. Take a trip down memory lane with the Mom Holds the World Together Picture Frame or remind her of her children's endless love with the Mom's Love Porcelain Keepsake Ornament. Create a one-of-a-kind, sentimental gift decorated with her kids' handprints with the Never Outgrow My Love Planter Kit or the These Hands Hold My Heart Travel Mug. Help grandma show off her favorite people with the Best Grandma Ever Frame.
- The stylish mom will appreciate a new piece of décor to elevate her home or office space. The Floral Square Trinket Dish or Strawberry-Shaped Trinket Dish make for perfect decorative dishes to hold her belongings. The Every Kind of Mom Framed Quote Sign features a heartwarming quote to provide a constant reminder of how much she is loved.
- When it comes to Mother's Day, don't forget about the moms of fur babies, too. Brighten a pet mom's morning with the Sculpted Dog Mug or the Sculpted Cat Mug, and the Best Pet Mom Ever Mother's Day Card is sure to make her smile.
Complete the gifting moment with Hallmark's wide selection of gift bags and wrapping paper, including the Mom Lettering Large Gift Bag and Floral Mother's Day Gift Bag.
Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards. You can also find Hallmark greeting cards, gift wrap and gifts at retailers nationwide.
About Hallmark
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.
