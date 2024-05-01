Give Love Back this Mother's Day with Greeting Cards and Gifts from Hallmark

Hallmark launches new Charmers collection just in time for Mother's Day and features unique drinkware they'll love to show off as they sip

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is around the corner, and finding the perfect gift for the mom who does it all can be challenging. With a curated selection of unique gifts and greeting cards that speak volumes without saying a word, Hallmark is here to help consumers elevate their gift-giving game and make this Mother's Day one to remember.

"Hallmark's new Mother's Day collection offers special ways to celebrate moms and all they do," said Hannah Vogel, senior merchant at Hallmark. "While continuing to offer cards for every type of mom, this year we're excited to launch the Charmers collection – personalized drinkware that offers a fun way to cater to moms' interests with cute charms that add a touch of style as she sips."

Mother's Day Greetings

According to the Greeting Card Association, Mother's Day is the third most popular occasion for sending greeting cards behind Christmas and Valentine's Day – and nothing compares to the feeling of reading a personalized, thoughtful message in a card. With hundreds of options, Hallmark's collection of Mother's Day Cards offers something for every relationship.

Mother's Day Gifts

It doesn't matter if it is for mom, a sister who is a mom or a fellow mom friend, Hallmark's collection of Mother's Day gifts offers a range of options for every mother figure, every personality and every style.

Complete the gifting moment with Hallmark's wide selection of gift bags and wrapping paper, including the Mom Lettering Large Gift Bag and Floral Mother's Day Gift Bag.

