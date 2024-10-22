Give Thanks and Cake! Paris Baguette Introduces Four Feastworthy Cakes Perfect for Every Thanksgiving & Friendsgiving Celebration

"At Paris Baguette, we believe every Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebration should include a feastworthy cake. Our team of experts incorporate decadent flavors and beautiful designs to create cakes that elevate every occasion," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "We have something for everyone—whether you are hosting Thanksgiving with family this year or going all out for your Friendsgiving celebration."

Paris Baguette's Thanksgiving cake menu includes:

NEW Thanksgiving Double Chocolate Salted Caramel Layer Cake: Three layers of chocolate sponge filled with double chocolate soft cream, caramel sauce and sea salt, wrapped in a chocolate belt.



Three layers of chocolate sponge filled with double chocolate soft cream, caramel sauce and sea salt, wrapped in a chocolate belt. NEW Thanksgiving Cookies & Cream Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake: Rich New York-style cheesecake on a buttery graham crust, topped with decadent chocolate ganache and cookies & cream.



Rich New York-style cheesecake on a buttery graham crust, topped with decadent chocolate ganache and cookies & cream. NEW Thanksgiving Crepe Cake: 14 layers of crepes filled with cream on a vanilla sponge cake base; also available in a slice.



14 layers of crepes filled with cream on a vanilla sponge cake base; also available in a slice. Thanksgiving Maple Pecan Layer Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with maple pecan soft cream, topped with caramel sauce and a salted caramel macaron.

National Cake Day: Celebrate with a BOGO Cake Slice

Start your Thanksgiving celebration early this year with Paris Baguette's National Cake Day offer! Available for one day only on Tuesday, November 26, PB Rewards members can redeem a special buy one, get one FREE cake slice offer.*

PB Rewards members can also give thanks for additional November deals and discounts, including:

11/1 – 11/28: 2X points on Thanksgiving cake purchases

11/3 – 11/4: National Sandwich Day - $2 off any sandwich or wrap

off any sandwich or wrap 11/16 – 11/23: Espresso Challenge – Purchase 3 espresso-based beverages 11/16 – 11/23 for 50 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and earn a FREE* pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.com/rewards/

Paris Baguette's Thanksgiving cake lineup will be available at Paris Baguette locations nationwide from November 1 through December 1. Follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates, and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*One offer per PB Rewards account. Offer not valid on Berry Tart, Cream Puff Tart or Heavenly Cheesecake.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com .

