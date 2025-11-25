Guests can get ready for a season of sweet gifting with The Paris Baguette Shop, featuring a limited-edition collection of giftable items designed to elevate cozy moments.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery-café, has baked up something more than pastries this season with the exciting launch of The Paris Baguette Shop — the brand's first-ever online retail experience, offering limited-edition gifts for everyone on your holiday list.

Paris Baguette Unveils The Perfect Way to Gift, Celebrate, and Elevate Holiday Moments This Season with The Paris Baguette Shop

Filled with must-haves for a perfect night-in, The Paris Baguette Shop opens on December 1 and offers everything from a soft sweat set and warm latte candle to a giant croissant plush. For an early touch of holiday joy, PB Rewards members can get exclusive access to the Shop starting on Black Friday, November 28.

"We're always looking for meaningful ways to surprise and delight our guests," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer of Paris Baguette North America. "The Paris Baguette Shop opens up an exciting new opportunity to spread holiday cheer through thoughtful gifting and small joys that make the season even brighter."

Bakery-Inspired Signature Softness

For loungewear lovers who crave buttery-soft fabrics, elevated design, and instant cozy comfort, the Shop delivers effortless apparel and accessories made for looking and feeling good:

Signature Soft Cream Crewneck Sweatshirt: Indulge in comfort this holiday season with this comfy Crewneck Sweatshirt, made for cozy nights at home and your everyday Paris Baguette coffee run.

Baguette About It Hooded Long Sleeve Tee: A playful twist on your neighborhood bakery-café's signature carb! This relaxed-fit, super-soft tee is made for days out, pastries on the couch and, of course, spontaneous Paris Baguette runs.

Croissant Plush: Buttery-soft and ready to snuggle, the Croissant Plush is Paris Baguette's huggable take on everyone's favorite pastry!

Sweet Gifts and Stocking Stuffers:

The perfect gifts and stocking stuffers for coffee and bakery lovers alike:

Signature Latte Candle: Crafted with notes of rich espresso, the Signature Latte Candle brings the comforting atmosphere of your neighborhood bakery-café straight into the home. It's as delightful to display as it is to burn, perfect for gifting this season or treating yourself to the perfect pick-me-up!

Croissant & Cake Bracelet Set: Friendship bracelets just got an upgrade with this delicate duo! Made for sharing or stacking, this is the perfect accessory for any look.

Sweet Surprises!

Every Paris Baguette Shop order will include a scratch-off card redeemable for a free treat at your local Paris Baguette — from handcrafted coffees to a slice of cake — and one lucky guest will receive free cake for a year!

Visit the Paris Baguette Shop at shop.parisbaguette.com . Post with your new items on Instagram and tag Paris Baguette at @parisbaguette_usa!

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com .

