Give the Gift of Cinema: Leica Camera USA Unveils Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offer

Purchase a Leica Cine 1 Projector, between November 23rd through December 3rd and receive a complimentary Leica ALR screen.

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera USA, the iconic brand celebrated for its legacy in photography and imaging, is excited to announce an exclusive promotion for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From November 23rd to December 3rd, 2024, elevate your home cinema experience this holiday season by bringing stunning visuals to your gatherings. When you purchase a Leica Cine 1 "100" or "120" projector, you'll receive a complimentary matching Leica "100" or "120" ALR screen.

The Leica Cine 1 projectors are engineered to deliver unparalleled picture quality, color accuracy, and iconic design, offering viewers an immersive cinematic experience. This all-in-one entertainment system brings the magic of cinema right into your living room, providing the very best Leica experience. With its sleek aluminum housing, automatic dust cover, and perforated speaker, the design emphasizes sophisticated functionality. When paired with high-performance ALR screens, these projectors transform any space into a true movie theater.

"During this holiday season, we're thrilled to offer our customers an opportunity to enhance their home entertainment systems," said Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera USA. "By combining our state-of-the-art projectors with the perfect screen, we aim to redefine the cinematic experience in your own home."

This promotion is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their home theater setup or gift a loved one the ultimate in cinematic technology. For more information on the Leica Cine 1 series and to take advantage of this limited time offer, visit LeicaCameraUSA.com or contact your nearest authorized Leica retailer.

About Leica Camera

Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them. For more information about Leica visit https://leicacamerausa.com/ , or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

