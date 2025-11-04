Give the Gift of Healthy Sleep This Black Friday with My Green Mattress

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Black Friday Sale, giving families a chance to invest in healthier, more restorative sleep at unbeatable prices. From Friday, November 7 through Sunday, November 30, customers can enjoy exceptional savings on the brand's handcrafted, certified organic mattresses, bedding, and sleep accessories.

Black Friday Offers Include:

Certified organic mattresses for the whole family.

Save $160 on Twin Mattresses





Save $225 on Full and Queen Mattresses





Save $300 on King Mattresses





Save 15% on the Pure Eco Organic Kids Mattress, Emily Organic Crib Mattress, and all bedding and bases

Discounts are automatically applied at checkout on MyGreenMattress.com .

Every My Green Mattress product is carefully crafted in the USA using the finest natural materials, including GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool, and GOLS-certified organic latex. These materials provide superior comfort, durability, and temperature regulation, while creating a clean, chemical-free sleep environment for the whole family.

Free from polyurethane foams, fiberglass, and flame retardant chemicals, My Green Mattress offers safe, sustainable options for every family member—from infants to adults. With mattresses designed for children, cribs, and adults, families can trust these products to provide healthy, restorative sleep night after night.

Shopping with My Green Mattress is worry-free thanks to free FedEx shipping across the continental U.S., a 365-night sleep trial , and a 20-year mattress warranty . Customers who aren't fully satisfied within the first year can receive a complete refund, making it easier than ever to invest in high-quality sleep without risk.

Whether upgrading your family's bedrooms or giving the gift of ultimate rest this holiday season, My Green Mattress' Black Friday Sale makes it simple to sleep well, live green, and save big.

About My Green Mattress:

Founded in 2007, My Green Mattress is a family-owned company dedicated to creating high-quality, certified organic mattresses. Handmade in the USA, the company offers safe, supportive options for children and luxurious, comfortable mattresses for adults, helping families enjoy chemical-free, restorative sleep for years to come.

