Give to the Max Day Set to Raise Millions to Help Organizations Remain Resilient

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveMN's annual Give to the Max Day is set for Thursday, Nov. 18. Give to the Max—Minnesota's largest grassroots giving campaign—is a digital statewide fundraiser benefitting thousands of nonprofits and schools across the state.

This year, organizers at the nonprofit GiveMN are encouraging donors to consider putting their personal values into action through exploring and donating to causes doing critical work that matches their passions.

"Over the past two years, nonprofits and schools have worked to support our communities through what has felt like relentless challenges," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "Donors around Minnesota and beyond have continued to generously step up, donating and volunteering to help these causes remain resilient in their work."

Now in its 13th year, Give to the Max is a celebration of the generosity of Minnesotans and the organizations that strengthen communities across the state. Through the years, the impact of Give to the Max continues to grow. Last year's event set records for donation amounts and the number of organizations supported, more than doubling the $14 million donated during the inaugural campaign in 2009.

To participate, donors may visit GiveMN.org and use the search tool to find causes that align with their values, including organizations providing pandemic relief, fighting hunger and homelessness, those led by or serving Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities, and more. Donors can search by organization name, keyword, zip code and other search filters.

GiveMN will also be giving away more than $100,000 in prize grants during Give to the Max, thanks to the generous support of the Bush Foundation. Donors making a gift to a Minnesota nonprofit or school will automatically be entered to win a random chance "Golden Ticket" drawing, boosting their gift by anywhere from $500 to $10,000, with drawings taking place every 15 minutes on Nov. 18.

Give to the Max informally kicked off on Nov. 1 for "Early Giving." Thousands of donors around the world have already donated to more than 3,000 organizations throughout the early giving period, building momentum for the culmination of the campaign on Give to the Max Day.

"Give to the Max continues to inspire us because it's a testament of what is possible when we give together," said Blumberg. "Each year, donors come together and give amounts meaningful to them because of the impact nonprofits and schools have on our communities. And, at the end of the day, we're able to celebrate tens of millions of dollars to help thousands of causes remain resilient."

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota's giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.

Since 2009, more than 700,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $250 million for more than 13,000 nonprofits.

RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.

Launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

