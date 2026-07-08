New Visa cards let nonprofits spend directly from Givebutter Wallet the moment funds settle, with built-in expense management. No bank transfers, no separate accounts, no waiting—and no fees.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Givebutter, the leading nonprofit fundraising platform and CRM, today announced the launch of Spend Cards: physical and virtual Visa cards that let nonprofits spend directly from fundraising proceeds. The launch marks the first time a fundraising and CRM platform has offered built-in Visa cards and represents a major expansion of Givebutter Wallet, transforming it from a place to hold funds into a complete financial operating system where organizations can raise, grow, and spend their money. Spend Cards give nonprofits a free expense management solution with the speed and flexibility to put funds to work the moment they become available.

Givebutter Becomes the First Fundraising and CRM Platform to Offer Built-In Visa Spend Cards, Closing the Gap Between Fundraising and Impact

Until now, fundraising platforms have helped nonprofits raise money, manage donors, and run campaigns, but their visibility and support ended the moment funds left the platform for a separate bank account. That often resulted in staff fronting personal expenses, juggling multiple financial systems, and wasting valuable time on reconciliation while waiting for money to process. Spend Cards address this by giving nonprofits direct access to funds in their Givebutter Wallet and eliminate the need to transfer funds to their bank account before spending. Together with APY Rewards, which enables organizations to earn 2.5% APY on funds held in Givebutter Wallet, Spend Cards expand Givebutter's integrated financial offering and give nonprofits more control over their resources.

The launch of Spend Cards is the latest example of Givebutter's commitment to building innovative solutions for nonprofits. Earlier this year, the company was named one of Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies. Givebutter was recognized in the Social Good category for its efforts to modernize fundraising and financial operations for mission-driven organizations.

"Your fundraising platform should accelerate your mission, yet too often, nonprofit teams are waiting on bank transfers just to buy supplies, pay a vendor, or cover an urgent program expense," said Max Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Givebutter. "The moment funds settle, they should be available to spend. Spend Cards give organizations the control and flexibility to move at the pace their mission demands."

Spend Cards help organizations move faster without sacrificing oversight by combining direct access to fundraising proceeds with built-in expense management, security controls, and visibility within the Givebutter Wallet dashboard. Organizations can set spending limits aligned with budgets and monitor transactions in real time. Powered by Stripe's financial infrastructure, issued in partnership with Celtic Bank, and accepted anywhere Visa is accepted, Spend Cards provide nonprofits with flexible access to funds while maintaining strong security and reliability. Funds held in Givebutter Wallet are also eligible for FDIC pass-through deposit insurance when applicable requirements are met, enabling nonprofits to manage and deploy funds with confidence.

"Fundraising platforms are evolving into complete financial infrastructure for nonprofits, and Stripe is excited to partner with Givebutter to power that shift," said Paul Kramer, Head of Stripe for Nonprofits. "Spend Cards connect fundraising and spending in one place, so organizations spend less time on financial operations and can put more of every dollar, and every hour, toward their mission."

Virtual and physical Spend Cards work in-store, online, at ATMs—anywhere Visa is accepted. Organizations can create a virtual card in minutes and add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay for immediate use, and physical cards arrive within 7–10 business days. While virtual cards are ideal for recurring subscriptions and online purchases, physical cards empower field staff and enable ATM withdrawals (up to $300/day) for cash needs.

Givebutter Wallet users can deploy Spend Cards for free. There are no subscription costs or card fees.

To learn more about Spend Cards, visit: https://givebutter.com/wallet

About Givebutter

Givebutter is the easiest-to-use, all-in-one fundraising and CRM platform for nonprofits. It empowers millions of changemakers to raise more, pay less, and give better. Nonprofits use Givebutter to unify donation forms, fundraising campaigns, events, auctions, donor CRM, email, text, finances, and more - all in one place. Givebutter's core fundraising tools are completely free to use, and nonprofits pay zero processing or platform fees when optional donor tips are enabled thanks to the Givebutter Guarantee. Ranked the #1 overall nonprofit software company on G2, Givebutter is on a mission to power the next billion changemakers. Learn more at Givebutter.com.

About Givebutter Wallet

Givebutter partners with Stripe Payments Company for money transmission services and account services with funds held at Fifth Third Bank N.A., Member FDIC. Givebutter Wallet Visa® Commercial cards are powered by Stripe and issued by Celtic Bank.

Disclosure

Givebutter partners with Stripe Payments Company for money transmission services and account services with funds held at Fifth Third Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

Stripe Treasury Accounts are eligible for FDIC pass-through deposit insurance if they meet certain requirements. The accounts are eligible only to the extent pass-through insurance is permitted by the rules and regulations of the FDIC, and if the requirements for pass-through insurance are satisfied. The FDIC insurance applies up to 250,000 USD per depositor, per financial institution, for deposits held in the same ownership capacity. Neither Stripe nor Givebutter are an FDIC insured institution and the FDIC's deposit insurance coverage only protects against the failure of an FDIC insured depository institution.

The 2.5% cash back rewards program is subject to change. Terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE Givebutter