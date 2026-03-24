Givebutter Named a Most Innovative Company in 2026 by Fast Company

Givebutter, the leading, all-in-one nonprofit fundraising and CRM platform was recognized for simplifying digital fundraising and helping nonprofits keep more of the money they raise

Givebutter, the all-in-one nonprofit fundraising platform and CRM, has been named on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list, which recognizes companies introducing new technologies and business models that reshape industries.

Givebutter combines donation forms, fundraising campaigns, events, auctions, donor management (CRM), email marketing, text messaging, direct mail, and financial management tools into a single platform built for nonprofits.

Over 84,000 nonprofits have used Givebutter to streamline fundraising, reduce costs, and operate more efficiently.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Givebutter, the leading all-in-one nonprofit fundraising platform and CRM, has been named on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list, which highlights companies transforming industries through new technologies and business models.

Givebutter was recognized for building a unified platform that enables nonprofits to run fundraising campaigns, grow donor relationships, and handle finances all in one place, affordably and effectively. Historically, nonprofits relied on multiple tools for fundraising and operations, creating complexity and inefficiency. Givebutter replaces that fragmented stack with a single platform that brings together donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, auctions, email marketing, donor management (CRM), text messaging, direct mail, and a digital wallet earning annual percentage yield (APY) rewards on stored funds - simplifying digital fundraising and helping nonprofits keep more of the money they raise.

"This recognition reflects the impact of our mission - giving nonprofits a simpler, more powerful way to raise funds, engage donors, and manage everything in one place," said Max Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Givebutter. "Nonprofits do some of the most important work in society but have long been underserved by technology partners that create far more cost and complexity than they should. As teams face tighter resources and rising demand, organizations need tools that help them do more with less - which is why we're building Givebutter to be the default platform for nonprofits."

Over the past year, Givebutter introduced several innovations designed to help nonprofits maximize every fundraising dollar. In September 2025, the company launched the Givebutter Guarantee, a financial model that ensures nonprofits keep 100% of what they raise. When optional donor tips are enabled, nonprofits pay no platform or processing fees - donors typically cover the cost, and if they don't, Givebutter steps in to make up the difference. Since launch, more than $8.5 million in fees have been covered for nonprofits by donors and Givebutter through this model. In total, Givebutter has helped nonprofits save an estimated $86 million in fees to date.

Givebutter also launched Givebutter Wallet, a financial management tool that allows donations held on the platform to generate 2.5% annual percentage yield (APY) rewards while they are stored on the platform. In addition, Givebutter became the first fundraising platform to natively integrate Cash App Pay, a digital payment method that allows donors to give using their Cash App balance or linked bank account, helping nonprofits reach younger, mobile-first supporters. Since launching the feature in 2025, Givebutter has processed $1.6 million in Cash App donations.

Givebutter, founded in 2016, provides fundraising software used by over 84,000 nonprofit organizations and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The company's inclusion on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list reflects growing demand for unified digital platforms as nonprofits increasingly move fundraising, donor engagement, and financial operations online. This recognition also builds on Givebutter's recent ranking as the #1 rated nonprofit software product on G2, based on reviews from thousands of nonprofit professionals.

For more information on this announcement, visit the Givebutter Blog.

About Givebutter

Givebutter is the easiest-to-use, all-in-one fundraising and CRM platform for nonprofits. It empowers millions of changemakers to raise more, pay less, and give better. Nonprofits use Givebutter to unify donation forms, fundraising campaigns, events, auctions, donor CRM, email, text, finances, and more - all in one place. Givebutter's core fundraising tools are completely free to use, and nonprofits pay zero processing or platform fees when optional donor tips are enabled thanks to the Givebutter Guarantee. Ranked the #1 overall nonprofit software company on G2, Givebutter is on a mission to power the next billion changemakers. Learn more at Givebutter.com.

SOURCE Givebutter