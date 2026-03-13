"Gives Me a Boost of Energy and Clarity in the Morning and Helps with Digestion." Gundry MD MCT Wellness Honest Reviews: 4,000+ Positive Reviews Highlighting Powerful Energy, and Craving Control

Customers Praise This MCT Powder for Clean Energy, Appetite Support, and Polyphenol-Powered Ketone Benefits

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® MCT Wellness™, the advanced slimming and energy-support formula from Gundry MD, is earning outstanding reviews from customers who report increased energy, reduced hunger, and fewer sugar cravings—without the crashes associated with traditional energy supplements.✝ *

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is an award-winning supplement designed with a cutting-edge formula that combines C8 MCT oil powder (caprylic acid) with grape seed extract and black and red currant polyphenols to help ignite fat-burning, boost energy levels, and support overall metabolic wellness.

Founded by renowned heart surgeon and best-selling author, Dr. Steven Gundry, Gundry MD is known for science-based, lectin-free supplements designed to support gut health, brain function, metabolism, and healthy aging. With MCT Wellness, Dr. Gundry brings together premium C8 MCT oil powder and potent polyphenols to help unlock the body's natural fat-burning and energy-producing potential.✝

What Is Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a powdered MCT supplement formulated to support clean energy, weight management, cognitive health, gut health, and skin vitality. Unlike standard MCT oils, this formula uses caprylic acid (C8) MCT oil powder, combined with polyphenol-rich fruit extracts, to help stimulate ketone production and optimize how efficiently those ketones are delivered throughout the body.✝

This unique approach helps transform the body into a more efficient fat-burning, energy-producing system, supporting the benefits users can feel from morning to night.✝

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Reviews

"MCT wellness supplement is one of my absolute necessities in maintaining a healthy body in my older years. can't do without it." - C.S.

"I feel so much better when I take it. A little more energy and better metal clarity"✝ * - Stephen

- Stephen "Tastes Great, and has cut my appetite in half. Energy level is up. At 64 that is a blessing. I will always have my MCT!"✝ * - Elizabeth

- Elizabeth "Love it! Gives me a boost of energy and clarity in the morning and helps with digestion. Nice flavoring too."✝ * - Jeffrey J

What are MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides)?

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are a unique type of dietary fat that the body can absorb and use for energy far more efficiently than traditional long-chain fats. Unlike most fats, which must go through a slower digestive process, MCTs are rapidly transported to the liver, where they are quickly converted into ketones—a clean, fast-burning fuel the body and brain can use immediately.

In Gundry MD MCT Wellness, these medium-chain triglycerides come specifically from caprylic acid (C8) MCT oil powder, the most efficient and research-backed form of MCTs. C8 MCTs are known for their ability to support fat-burning metabolism, sustained energy, and appetite control without the blood sugar spikes or crashes associated with sugar or stimulants.✝

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Flavors

Gundry MD MCT Wellness comes in three refreshing, naturally flavored options:

Watermelon Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

Raspberry Medley

Each flavor is designed to taste great on its own or mixed into unsweetened green tea, water, or coconut yogurt, making it easy to enjoy daily

What Are the Key Ingredients in Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness contains a carefully selected blend of science-backed ingredients chosen for purity, potency, and performance:

C8 MCT Oil Powder (Caprylic Acid) - A highly bioavailable form of medium-chain triglycerides that helps boost ketone production for clean, sustained energy and fat metabolism.

Grape Polyphenol Complex (COGNIGRAPE™) - A patented blend of grape polyphenols shown to support cognitive health, circulation, gut balance, and antioxidant protection.

Black Currant Extract - Rich in anthocyanins and polyphenols that help support nitric oxide production, circulation, and cellular defense.

Red Currant Extract - A polyphenol-dense berry extract that supports antioxidant activity, metabolic health, and healthy blood flow.✝

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Ingredient Breakdown

C8 MCT Oil Powder (Caprylic Acid)

Helps trigger natural ketone production

Supports clean, long-lasting energy without jitters

Supports clean, long-lasting energy without jitters Encourages fat metabolism and weight management✝

Easier to digest than traditional MCT oils

Grape Polyphenol Complex (COGNIGRAPE)

Supports brain health and mental focus

Helps maintain healthy blood flow and circulation

Promotes gut balance and microbiome support

Provides powerful antioxidant protection✝

Black & Red Currant Extracts

Support nitric oxide production for nutrient delivery

Help ketones travel efficiently throughout the body

Fight oxidative stress and free radicals

Fight oxidative stress and free radicals Support heart, skin, and metabolic health✝

What Are the Overall Benefits of Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is designed to support whole-body vitality, with benefits that extend beyond energy alone. Users commonly report:

Lasting clean energy without crashes

Healthy weight support through ketone-driven fat metabolism

Reduced hunger and fewer sugar cravings

Improved digestion and gut comfort

Sharper focus and cognitive support

Healthier, more radiant-looking skin✝ *

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Pros

Gundry MD MCT Wellness stands out for its high-quality ingredients, advanced formulation, and excellent tolerability. Unlike many MCT products that rely on liquid oils, this powdered formula is easy to mix, gentle on digestion, and enhanced with polyphenols that support nutrient delivery. Customers also appreciate the delicious flavors and the fact that it supports energy, weight management, brain health, and gut health all in one supplement.✝

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Cons

Those new to MCT supplements should start with a smaller serving to allow their system to adjust, as MCTs can be powerful. Additionally, because Gundry MD MCT Wellness focuses on clean energy and metabolic support rather than stimulant-based effects, users seeking an immediate "buzz" may notice the benefits feel smoother and more sustained, which many reviewers actually prefer.

Is Gundry MD MCT Wellness Worth Buying?

For individuals looking for a clean, science-based MCT supplement that supports energy, appetite control, cognition, gut health, and healthy aging, Gundry MD MCT Wellness is widely considered worth buying. The strong customer reviews, premium ingredients, and thoughtful formulation make it a compelling option for anyone wanting real metabolic support without added sugars or artificial ingredients.✝

What Makes Gundry MD MCT Wellness Different Than Other MCT Supplements?

Unlike standard MCT oils, Gundry MD MCT Wellness combines C8 MCT oil powder with polyphenol-rich fruit extracts that act as natural "MCT magnifiers." By supporting nitric oxide production, these polyphenols help ketones travel more efficiently throughout the body, enhancing their impact on energy, fat metabolism, brain health, and circulation.✝ *

Gundry MD MCT Wellness FAQ

How do I use Gundry MD MCT Wellness? For optimal results, mix one scoop of Gundry MD MCT Wellness with 10 ounces of water daily. Feel free to get creative by adding it to other drinks like nut milk, coffee, or tea to suit your taste preferences.

Does Gundry MD MCT Wellness break a fast? No, Gundry MD MCT Wellness does not break a fast.

Where can I purchase Gundry MD MCT Wellness? Gundry MD MCT Wellness is available for purchase at www.GundryMD.com for $79.95, offering a 30-day supply and a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

What flavors does Gundry MD MCT Wellness come in? You can choose from three delicious flavors: watermelon lemonade, blueberry lemonade, and raspberry medley.

When can I expect results from using Gundry MD MCT Wellness? While individual results may vary, many users report experiencing noticeable benefits within the first few days to weeks of regular use. As a polyphenol-rich supplement designed to boost energy, enhance cognitive function, and support metabolism, Gundry MD MCT Wellness works gradually to improve overall well-being. For optimal results, Dr. Gundry recommends consistent daily use, combined with a healthy lifestyle.✝*



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users through science-backed ingredients that support metabolism, sustain energy, promote smooth, easy digestion, and support a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness, Total Restore, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*Individual results will vary.

Media Contact -

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD