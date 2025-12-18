Giving Back: A Holiday Tradition at Spectrum Investment Advisors

MEQUON, Wis., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, Spectrum Investment Advisors proudly continues its long-standing tradition of hosting not one, but two holiday gift drives. Rooted in the firm's 9 Guiding Principles—including "We Give Back"—this annual effort reflects a core value embraced both personally and professionally by the entire team.

Giving back is more than a seasonal gesture at Spectrum Investment Advisors. Team members serve on volunteer boards, mentor youth through Secure Futures, raise scholarship funds at the annual Cristo Rey Golf Outing, and participate in a community volunteer day with Kinship. Whether working in farm fields, serving meals to those in need, or donating pantry items from home, the spirit of service is very important to the firm.

The holiday gift drive is a cherished internal tradition—a heartfelt reminder that the most meaningful gifts aren't always wrapped in ribbon. Sometimes, it's the simple joy of knowing you've made someone smile. The drive supports two Milwaukee-area organizations: Penfield Children's Center and Easterseals, both dedicated to helping children and families thrive.

Each year, a Christmas list appears in Spectrum's Coffee House. Team members select gift tags representing individual children, purchase presents, and return them wrapped and ready to deliver. A few employees personally deliver the gifts mid-December, adding a special touch to the season.

This tradition is a powerful reminder that our greatest impact often comes from giving our time, talents, and care. At Spectrum Investment Advisors, giving isn't just a holiday activity—it's a way of life throughout the year.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about the firm, visit www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

