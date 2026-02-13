Glam, Friendship and Collectability Sparkle in New Paris & Pups Toy Line from Playmates Toys

Dolls, Pup Purses, Interactive Plush and More Based on Kids' Animated Series Inspired by Paris Hilton to Debut at Toy Fair

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmates Toys will unveil a new Paris & Pups toy line this week, bringing the series' fashion-forward world, puppy companions, and collectible surprises to life for kids. The animated series is inspired by Paris Hilton and her real-life pets. Playmates will showcase the new line at its booth (#2303) at the North American International Toy Fair. The line includes dolls, playsets, collectibles, plush and more, and will bring the series' characters and stories to life through fashion-forward play, puppy companions, and must-have collectible charms.

Paris & Pups celebrates the bond between young Paris Star (called "Star") and her five fabulous pups, Slivington, Diamond, Baby, Bijou, and Mugsy, as they live their best lives, go on creative adventures, and bring kindness and happiness to others. Hilton has said the series is inspired by her childhood and life: The main character, Star, shares Hilton's childhood nickname, lives in the Fabuluxe hotel, and is a budding philanthropist and DJ. The series features an original theme song, "Starkle On," performed by Paris Hilton.

Blending humor, heart, and playful glamour, the "Paris & Pups" animated series delivers feel-good storytelling inspired by Paris Hilton's passion for self-expression, creativity, and kindness. Created for kids ages 5-8, "Paris & Pups" streams on YouTube with new episodes premiering weekly. That same playful glitter carries into the toy line, with sparkly accents, iridescent finishes, and endless bling designed to make every play experience feel collectible, expressive, and unmistakably Paris and Pups.

A centerpiece of the toy line are the collectible Puppy Charms™, a wear and share friendship bracelet that kids will want to collect, trade, and show off to their friends, available in each toy and playset. With over 30 designs to collect across the line in season one, kids can mirror the feel-good storytelling and aspirations of the series, where Star shares a unique Puppy Charm with her pups every episode.

The first wave of toys, designed for kids 5-8, will debut exclusively at Walmart in fall 2026. Highlights include:

Paris & Pups Sweetie Squad Figures - Each blind box hides one of Star's pups with their own fashion flair, making every unboxing a mini, glittery treasure hunt. 6 unique figures to collect and will be available for $5.99 (SRP)

- Each blind box hides one of Star's pups with their own fashion flair, making every unboxing a mini, glittery treasure hunt. 6 unique figures to collect and will be available for $5.99 (SRP) Paris Star "Big Beats" doll set - Turn up the volume on style, friendship, and music with this combo set, featuring a Paris Star doll, a Bijou pup, and a mini DJ deck with a spinning turntable. The 5.5-inch, fully articulated Paris Star doll has styled blond hair and wears her signature pink terry tracksuit. At 2.5 inches, Bijou sports a bling collar and paw. The set includes twinning DJ headphones for Paris Star and Bijou, and a collectible Puppy Charm™ with a clip. Priced at $17.99 (SRP).

- Turn up the volume on style, friendship, and music with this combo set, featuring a Paris Star doll, a Bijou pup, and a mini DJ deck with a spinning turntable. The 5.5-inch, fully articulated Paris Star doll has styled blond hair and wears her signature pink terry tracksuit. At 2.5 inches, Bijou sports a bling collar and paw. The set includes twinning DJ headphones for Paris Star and Bijou, and a collectible Puppy Charm™ with a clip. Priced at $17.99 (SRP). Purse & Pup Playset Stars Bedroom with Slivington - The ultimate fashion accessory is also a playset! This 6-inch puppy playset transforms into a chic purse, letting kids take their high-fashion pup and stylish accessories wherever they go. The doggie door on the portable Purse Playset opens to connect with other playsets and features exclusive pup accessories and a collectible gold Puppy Charm™ with a clip. The Purse & Pup Playset will be available for $19.99 (SRP).

- The ultimate fashion accessory is also a playset! This 6-inch puppy playset transforms into a chic purse, letting kids take their high-fashion pup and stylish accessories wherever they go. The doggie door on the portable Purse Playset opens to connect with other playsets and features exclusive pup accessories and a collectible gold Puppy Charm™ with a clip. The Purse & Pup Playset will be available for $19.99 (SRP). Slivington Interactive Plush - A super-soft, huggable plush pup, Slivington is full of energy and love. She shows her affection and excitement when she senses her owner's matching bracelet nearby: Her collar lights up, and she zooms with joy. Gentle pets and affection calm her into cozy, snuggly mode. In addition to the matching bracelet, Slivington comes with a collectible gold charm with a clip. Priced at $29.99 (SRP). In partnership with Understood.org, a leading nonprofit empowering people with learning and thinking differences like ADHD, the Slivington interactive plush was designed with unique features that promote inclusive play for all kids.

The toy line joins a growing slate of brand extensions for Paris & Pups, including a master publishing deal with Scholastic. The series is developed and produced by Paris Hilton's next-gen media company, 11:11 Media, and by HappyNest Entertainment and 9 Story Media Group, a leading creator, producer, and distributor of kids and family content.

About Playmates Toys

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026, Playmates Toys is among the most well-respected and creative marketing and distribution companies in the global toy industry with a proven track record of creating innovative, affordably priced products and developing and managing long-term brand franchises. Playmates' past and current partners are among the world's leading entertainment companies, including Paramount, Legendary Entertainment, Toho, NBCUniversal, Rainbow Studios, Warner Bros., WWE and Disney. A licensed entertainment specialist, Playmates' success stories include broad, multi-segment product lines inspired by a wide variety of beloved movies and animated series including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Monsterverse, Godzilla x Kong, Voltron, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Disney Princess, The Simpsons and many others. From its offices in Hong Kong, California and London, Playmates designs, develops, markets and distributes its products in over 80 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit playmatestoys.com.

About HappyNest Entertainment

HappyNest is an entertainment company and franchise incubator that conceives, develops and produces premium, commercial IP to delight global kids and family audiences. The company crafts bespoke strategies across content verticals for long-term enterprise value and 360 monetization, powered by strategic partnerships.

About 11:11 Media

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses, including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, and digital, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experience, and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

About 9 Story Media Group

9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer and distributor of kids and family-focused intellectual property, now part of Scholastic's portfolio. Its award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films, is recognized around the world for best-in-class brands such as Doc McStuffins, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Octonauts, Wild Kratts, and Blue's Clues & You. The company's international distribution arm, 9 Story Distribution International, represents 5,000 half-hours of animated and live-action programming, seen on some of the most respected international channels and platforms. Its in-house consumer products division, 9 Story Brands, builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing, and licensing. www.9story.com

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=10137

SOURCE Playmates Toys, Inc.