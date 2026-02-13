NEW ACHIEVEMENT! PLAYMATES TOYS DEBUTS "DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL" COLLECTIBLES AT TOY FAIR 2026

Six-Inch Figures, Blind Box Collectibles, Plush and more from Matt Dinniman's Wildly Popular LitRPG Series Coming This Summer

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmates Toys, under the name 'Borant Corporation,' will unveil its inaugural line of Dungeon Crawler Carl collectibles this week, based on Matt Dinniman's LitRPG series about a man and his ex-girlfriend's cat who are forced to survive a post-apocalyptic, intergalactic gameshow. The Dungeon Crawler Carl line, including figures, statue scenes, "loot boxes," plush and more, will be showcased at Playmates Toys (booth #2303) and UCC Distributors Inc. (booth #5416) at the North American International Toy Fair, Javits Center February 14-17.

Dungeon Crawler Carl is a science-fiction/fantasy LitRPG (Literary Role-Playing Game) series about Earth following an alien takeover, where the apocalypse is televised and Earth's survivors are the unwilling stars in an 18-level dungeon game. Since its 2020 debut, the seven-book series has sold over six million copies and it continues to be a top 10 audio book on Audible, captivating audiences with its unique blend of humor, imaginative world-building, and unforgettable characters.

The hero products in the Playmates collectible line include figures, statue scenes and plush featuring the breakout characters of the Dungeon Crawler Carl series, including Carl and Princess Donut, their game guide Mordecai, and a range of goblins and other supporting characters. Additional featured collectibles will include bronze, silver, and gold loot boxes, which will come in common and rare variations.

Crawler fans can purchase the first wave that will debut at San Diego Comic Con this summer, followed by select specialty retailers including, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Urban Outfitters, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, 5-Below and more in fall 2026.

Highlights in the line to be revealed at Toy Fair include:

The first wave of 6" collectible figures are highly detailed and fully poseable. Each figure includes interchangeable hands and heads, along with multiple accessories specific to each character. Wave 1 includes Mordecai, Prepotente, Carl & Princess Donut—who sits regal on Carl's shoulder via a magnet. Dungeon Crawler: World Earth Dungeon Highlight Statues – Boxed as blind purchases, fans will discover statues inspired by some of the most iconic moments from the beginning of the Dungeon Crawler Carl series. Scenes include Carl & Donut running from a Jug O' Boom-created explosion, Goblins turning to goo from their own Murder Dozer, Donut crapping in Mordecai's mother's ashes, and Donut riding on Mongo's back over a severed Mantaur arm… Mongo is appalled!



Boxed as blind purchases, fans will discover statues inspired by some of the most iconic moments from the beginning of the series. Scenes include Carl & Donut running from a Jug O' Boom-created explosion, Goblins turning to goo from their own Murder Dozer, Donut crapping in Mordecai's mother's ashes, and Donut riding on Mongo's back over a severed Mantaur arm… Mongo is appalled! Dungeon Crawler: World Earth Loot Boxes – Boxed as blind purchases, each box includes a mystery Princess Donut figure and one to four related accessories with bronze, silver, and gold variant opportunities.



Boxed as blind purchases, each box includes a mystery Princess Donut figure and one to four related accessories with bronze, silver, and gold variant opportunities. Princess Donut Plush – Both 8-inch and 12-inch deluxe versions of Princess Donut will include many of her iconic accessories.



Both 8-inch and 12-inch deluxe versions of Princess Donut will include many of her iconic accessories. Dungeon Crawler: World Earth Trading Cards – The first official collection of DCC trading cards includes crawlers, NPCs, mobs, and Borant Corp officials. Decks may include ultra-rare sketch, signed, and foil cards.

Dungeon Crawler Carl fans can expect to receive sneak peeks and other early information about the Playmates collectible line via Matt Dinniman's official Patreon and Reddit account, along with the Borant Corporation social media channels (@borantcorp).

Dungeon Crawler Carl's merchandise licensing program is represented by Maximum Orbit.

About Matt Dinniman

Matt Dinniman is an artist, musician, and the New York Times bestselling author of the Dungeon Crawler Carl book series. He doesn't really hate cocker spaniels.

About Playmates Toys

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026, Playmates Toys is among the most well-respected and creative marketing and distribution companies in the global toy industry with a proven track record of creating innovative, affordably priced products and developing and managing long-term brand franchises. Playmates' past and current partners are among the world's leading entertainment companies, including Paramount, Legendary Entertainment, Toho, NBCUniversal, Rainbow Studios, Warner Bros., WWE and Disney. A licensed entertainment specialist, Playmates' success stories include broad, multi-segment product lines inspired by a wide variety of beloved movies and animated series including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Monsterverse, Godzilla x Kong, Voltron, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Disney Princess, The Simpsons and many others. From its offices in Hong Kong, California and London, Playmates designs, develops, markets and distributes its products in over 80 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit playmatestoys.com.

