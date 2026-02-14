Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Godzilla Collide in New "Kaiju Power Rangers" Action Figure Line

Debuting at Toy Fair This Weekend, The First Wave Arrives at Target Next Month

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmates Toys continues to bring fan favorites home for kids and collectors in 2026. Its newest collaboration merges together two of the most influential franchises in pop culture: the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers brand and Toho's iconic Godzilla universe.

Combining forces with the King of the Monsters and other beloved Kaiju, the teenagers with attitude become the strongest heroes in any universe: The Kaiju Power Rangers. The line is based on the IDW comic book series "Godzilla vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II."

The Kaiju Power Rangers are the newest collaboration from Playmates Toys, merging two of the most influential franchises in pop culture: the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers brand and Toho’s iconic Godzilla universe. Introduced at Toy Fair, the first wave of Kaiju Power Rangers figures arrives at Target stores next month.

Debuting at The North American International Toy Fair in New York, February 14-17, 2026, the first Kaiju Power Rangers wave arrives at Target stores next month.

Designed for longtime fans and collectors, the figures balance playability with display-ready detail. The first wave includes Green "Godzilla" Ranger, Blue "Anguirus" Ranger, and Red "Rodan" Ranger. Each figure features multiple points of articulation, a signature weapon, and a gold Morpher medallion figure stand. Each figure is priced at $15.99.

Additional kaiju-inspired Power Rangers are expected later in 2026.

About Playmates Toys

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026, Playmates Toys is among the most well-respected and creative marketing and distribution companies in the global toy industry with a proven track record of creating innovative, affordably priced products and developing and managing long-term brand franchises. Playmates' past and current partners are among the world's leading entertainment companies, including Paramount, Legendary Entertainment, Toho, NBCUniversal, Rainbow Studios, Warner Bros., WWE and Disney. A licensed entertainment specialist, Playmates' success stories include broad, multi-segment product lines inspired by a wide variety of beloved movies and animated series including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Monsterverse, Godzilla x Kong, Voltron, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Disney Princess, The Simpsons and many others. From its offices in Hong Kong, California and London, Playmates designs, develops, markets and distributes its products in over 80 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit playmatestoys.com.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=10137

SOURCE Playmates Toys, Inc.