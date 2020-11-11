Glassbeam and Renovo Solutions Announce Expansion of Clinsights™ Solution to Healthcare Customers Nationwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., the premier machine data analytics company for the healthcare industry, and Renovo Solutions, Irvine, California a market leader in Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) Solutions, today announced the expansion of their partnership to a large customer base of Renovo Solutions that is spread and growing across 150 locations and 35 states nationwide. This partnership will allow healthcare providers to leverage the full power of Glassbeam ClinsightsTM application suite to intelligently optimize service and utilization programs across a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment comprising of different modalities and manufacturers, while significantly improving patient care and customer satisfaction.

As a nationally renowned independent service provider, Renovo Solutions needed a technology platform to enable early detection of the machine and part failures while also uncovering deeper insights to advise its customers on improving machine utilization. Glassbeam Clinsights™ solutions now make it easier than ever to automate Renovo Solution's medical equipment service processes and empower its national workforce. The solution brings the full power of proactive and predictive maintenance for its clinical engineering and biomedical teams tasked with intelligently managing and servicing multi-modality medical equipment from a single pane of glass.

"The ability to proactively and predictively manage CT and MR equipment maximizes clinical uptime, which is so crucial to our client's patient-centric business mission," said Alan Moretti, Vice President, Advanced Imaging and Radiation Oncology, Renovo Solutions. "Glassbeam Clinsights™ remote monitoring and analytics offerings are not only key differentiators for us against the competition but also assures the highest decile imaging equipment uptime for our highly valued client base."

"We couldn't be more excited for Renovo Solutions and their customers as we deepen our roots in the Healthcare industry as a key provider of analytics solutions," said Puneet Pandit, CEO, and Cofounder, Glassbeam. "With the enhanced offerings in Clinsights™ product line, this partnership showcases the real-life business impact of providing AI/ML-powered solutions for increasing machine uptime and utilization across a diverse fleet of medical equipment at sites like NCH Healthcare System in Naples Florida and Fairfield Medical Center, Ohio."

About Renovo Solutions

Renovo Solutions provide healthcare technology management service solutions that significantly reduce maintenance costs, increase quality, and improve medical equipment performance in facilities nationwide. Our cost transparency & consultative approach to clinical equipment service and management delivers a paradigm shift from typical service models. Renovo Solutions was formed by the Leadership team, innovators in their field with over 120 years of combined experience in the healthcare industry. Drawing from those decades of service and experience, Renovo, which is Latin for "renew", aims to reinvent and simplify the concept of medical equipment management. Therefore, we provide flexible, customized, and comprehensive solutions that address the complexities of asset and medical device management. For more information visit https://renovo1.com

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam brings structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT realm with a strong focus on healthcare and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's cloud-based platform is designed to analyze multi-structured log data, powered by Expert Rules, AI, and Machine Learning models, delivering powerful solutions for customers such as UCSF Medical, BSWH, Scripps Health, Kodak Alaris, and NTT Ltd. To learn more, visit https://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

