Glassbeam Expands Market Reach in Healthcare IoT Analytics Sector with Deloitte

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., the premier machine data analytics company, announced today it is working closely with Deloitte in a strategic ecosystem relationship to meet the urgent business needs of customers in the healthcare IoT Analytics sector. Glassbeam and Deloitte will help healthcare organizations drive higher Return on Assets by deploying Glassbeam's Clinsights™ solution which delivers improved machine uptime and utilization across an entire fleet of medical equipment.

To flourish in a world of shrinking margins, healthcare organizations must transform how they operate throughout the continuum of patient care. Traditional cost reduction and revenue expansion efforts are no longer enough; organizations need to employ a bold series of data-driven decisions that leverage the power of analytics generated from connected medical equipment. And this is where the Deloitte and Glassbeam collaboration can help: by implementing solutions like Clinsights™, with its proven capability to positively affect the income statement and balance sheet. Healthcare organizations can make the leap to sustainable margins and gain new insights into capital expenditures, operational efficiency and strategic medical equipment fleet management.

"There is a new frontier of analytics-based approaches that can help healthcare organizations address the operational challenges of increasing machine uptime and help drive higher asset utilization", said Paul Kreder, Principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The demand for transparency is escalating rapidly and nothing is more truthful than data-based insights garnered from connected medical equipment. Deloitte is excited to work with Glassbeam in this endeavor to drive rapid and meaningful change in the healthcare sector."

Glassbeam will work closely with Deloitte's Operating Model Transformation practice which has the breadth and depth of industry and functional knowledge to help healthcare organizations build a foundation for profitable growth without sacrificing quality or service. The end goal is to enhance asset and capital efficiency, thereby improving financial performance with increasing revenue and expanding margins while delivering patient care at optimum levels.

"Our mission with Deloitte is to empower healthcare organizations drive sustainable return on assets on their vast fleet of medical equipment," said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder and CEO of Glassbeam, Inc. "Clinsights™, fits squarely into this mission. We look forward to multiple engagements with the Deloitte team and adding strategic value to their clients in the very near future."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT industry. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as UCSF Health, Harris Health, BSWH, Scripps Medical, Kodak, and NTT Ltd. For more information visit glassbeam.com or follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.

