Glassbeam Expands Relationship with Agiliti Imaging Leveraging Clinsights™ Application Suite

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., the premier machine data analytics company, announced today that it has expanded its strategic reseller relationship with Agiliti Imaging ("Agiliti"), a division of Agiliti, Inc., more than doubling its current installed base in the Southern California region. Glassbeam solution was originally contracted by the company in 2018. Since then, a number of hospital sites have benefited from Glassbeam's AI/ML powered platform which provides proactive and predictive notifications to the service engineers responsible for maintaining high SLAs at their customer sites.

Several new healthcare providers will soon onboard Glassbeam Service Analytics through their partnership with Agiliti, including Veterinary Specialty Hospital, San Diego Imaging, SMI Imaging, Valley Radiology Consultants (VRC), Orthopedic Specialist of North County, Riverside Medical Clinic, California Orthopedic Institute, Beverly Hospital, and Casa Colina Hospital.

"Our partnership with Glassbeam has been a valuable asset to our service platform and offering to customers in Southern California," said Cary Lucian, VP of Clinical Engineering Business Development at Agiliti. "Strong partnerships are built on trust, and I am pleased to say that Glassbeam has delivered significant value to my team and our customers. I look forward to delivering the benefits of our partnership to more customers through our expanded partnership."

Glassbeam continues to expand its healthcare offerings in Clinsights™ for both service and utilization analytics. AI/ML is the foundation of the cloud-based platform that is ingesting machine logs from thousands of imaging assets such as MRIs and CTs manufactured by leading vendors such as Siemens, GE and Phillips. The power of the solution lies in it being agnostic to any manufacturer and modality and in its core capability to ingest and assimilate data from disparate sources such as machine logs, DICOM, HL7, CMMS, RIS and related data sources.

"Glassbeam has made significant strides in the healthcare provider market, and a large part of that contribution is the result of partnerships like Agiliti," said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder and CEO of Glassbeam. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership and look forward to working with Agiliti team and their customers to deliver the next generation of our AI/ML offerings in 2020."

Additional Resources for More Information

Blog on how Glassbeam solution applies AI/ML on GE CT Scanners

Blog on ROI and Business Impact of Glassbeam with Service Analytics

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT with a strong focus on medical and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform, analyze, and build Artificial Intelligence applications from multi-structured logs, delivering powerful solutions on service and utilization analytics for companies such as IBM, UCSF Medical Center, Novant Health, and Dimension Data, . For more information visit http://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Glassbeam.

About Agiliti, Inc.

Agiliti, Inc. (formerly Universal Hospital Services) is a leading nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry. Agiliti owns or manages more than 800,000 units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional and local acute care hospitals and alternate site providers across the U.S. For nearly eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help clients reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies, improve caregiver satisfaction and support optimal patient outcomes. More information is available at https://www.agilitihealth.com/

Media Contact

Vijay Vasudevan

T: 408-740-4600

E: vijay@glassbeam.com

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.

Related Links

www.glassbeam.com

