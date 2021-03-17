Glassbeam Launches Clinsights™ 2.0 for Radiology Departments and Imaging Centers to Help Drive Higher Asset Utilization and Revenues

Healthcare organizations lack an automated way to collect asset operational information from their vast network of imaging fleets spread across multiple facilities, modalities, and manufacturers. Much of this operational data is sitting in disparate systems such as machine logs on individual modalities, Radiology Information Systems, PACS servers, and network traffic in DICOM headers and HL7 messages. The need of the hour is to keep collecting these data nuggets at regular frequency every few minutes, assimilating them into a single data model, and democratize insights leveraging a massively scalable analytics platform. Clinsights 2.0 release built on Glassbeam cloud-based platform meets this urgent need for the healthcare industry now.

Gateway Diagnostics Imaging (GDI), a leading Independent Imaging Center based in Dallas, Texas, has been a co-development partner with Glassbeam on this new release and is an early adopter of the solution.

"Glassbeam Clinsights 2.0 brings tremendous business value to any growing healthcare enterprise looking to optimize its imaging operations by mining asset uptime and utilization data in a single application", said Ryan Bathish, Chief Development Officer at Gateway Diagnostic Imaging (GDI). "As an early adopter to the new release our imaging center network has leveraged Glassbeam platform's enhanced capabilities to make critical decisions on our day-to-day operations using data-driven insights".

Clinsights 2.0 has several enhanced features such as:

Executive Dashboard: Navigate top-down as a command center to understand the overall health of the radiology operations by spotting changes in trends in total exams performed, machine utilization by modality type, along with comparative studies with the previous year on key metrics.

Industry benchmarking: Derive actionable insights by comparing operational parameters against similarly-sized organizations on exam duration, change-over-time, turnaround time, and operator errors against the industry benchmarks.

What-if Analysis: Perform scenario-based analysis into possible reasons for lower utilization and leverage knobs that can be tuned to increase utilization and therefore more exams and revenues

Referral Analysis: Understand the percentage of business from top referring physicians that contribute to overall business volume by exam type and identify physicians whose referrals are increasing and those whose referrals are on the decline

Reject Analysis: Understand Digital X-ray exams that are being rejected with corresponding reasons, to help identify operators that may need training, or readjustment of the patient workflow to minimize rejection trends over time

"Radiology departments are struggling today to optimize patient workflow with detrimental effects on the patient and referring physician satisfaction as well as revenues," said Dr. Miral Jhaveri, Strategic Advisor to Glassbeam, and Director of Neuroradiology, Co-Vice Chair, Department of Diagnostic Radiology & Nuclear Medicine, Rush University Medical Center. "Optimizing the imaging value chain, from the time the referring physician places an imaging order, patient scheduling, imaging protocol optimization, image acquisition and interpretation to the imaging report sent to the referring physician is key to collectively enhancing operational efficiency. The challenge is enormous as it requires integrating data from several endpoints into one cohesive story for the Radiology department to act upon. I am glad to see that Glassbeam is stepping forward to meet that challenge with a unified analytics solution in Clinsights 2.0".

"Glassbeam is a disruptive force in how healthcare organizations view the world of tracking and improving asset uptime and utilization to drive higher return on assets", said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder & CEO at Glassbeam. "Our offerings in Clinsights have matured rapidly over the last several years by working closely with our customers, partners, and advisors. This new release further cements our innovations and provides the industry best-in-class analytics solution leveraging our core expertise of mining multi-structured machine and operational data".

Clinsights 2.0 is available today delivered through flexible subscription-based plans. Click here to read more about the new product release.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT industry. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as UCSF Health, BSWH, Scripps Medical, Kodak, and NTT Ltd. For more information visit glassbeam.com or follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.

Media Contact

Vijay Vasudevan

408-740-4600

[email protected]

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.

Related Links

www.glassbeam.com

