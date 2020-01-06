Glassdoor Enters Next Chapter Led By CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced that Christian Sutherland-Wong is leading the company as chief executive officer. Sutherland-Wong was previously Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. Glassdoor co-founder and former CEO Robert Hohman is remaining with Glassdoor as chairman. The leadership change, which was announced last year, comes as Glassdoor reaches a milestone of more than 1,000 employees across ten offices .

Sutherland-Wong was named Glassdoor president in early 2019 after being appointed as the company's first COO in February 2018, overseeing day-to-day operations, strategy and business for Glassdoor. He joined the company in 2015 as vice president and general manager of monetization. Previously, Sutherland-Wong held roles at LinkedIn and Bain & Company. He currently sits on the board of Toolworks, an organization that helps people with barriers to employment successfully enter the job market. Sutherland-Wong is especially passionate about helping people grow their careers, acquire new skills and innovating around the candidate experience.

"It is an honor and privilege to take the reins at Glassdoor as we embark on the next chapter of our mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love," said Christian Sutherland-Wong. "I remain laser focused on building upon our strong foundation with innovation, expansion into global markets, and increased collaboration among our talented employees, who are at the core of Glassdoor's success."

In 2007, Robert Hohman co-founded Glassdoor, launched it online in 2008 and has since served as Glassdoor CEO. He has led the company to become the second largest job site in the U.S.,1 and one of the largest in the world. Hohman helped pioneer greater transparency in the workplace by building a platform that aims to provide job seekers with powerful, relevant information to help them make more informed decisions about where to go to work. Hohman transitions from CEO to chairman with a 93 percent CEO approval rating among Glassdoor employees.2

Today, Glassdoor welcomes more than 60 million people worldwide each month,3 offering them access to the latest jobs paired with more than 55 million reviews and insights for more than one million companies.4 In addition, Glassdoor currently employs more than 1,000 employees across ten offices in seven countries . To better support Glassdoor's growing needs, the company will relocate its global headquarters to San Francisco from Mill Valley, CA in Fall 2020.

1. Based on unique users, custom job list sites % Change Media Trend Report, Comscore Sept 2019 Media Metrix®, US

2. Based on more than 540 CEO approval ratings by Glassdoor employees as of 1/2/20

3. Google Analytics, Unique users represents peak monthly unique users in CQ3'19

4. Glassdoor Internal Data, Sept 2019

