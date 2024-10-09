GLASSDOOR INTRODUCES "WORKLIFE PROS" AND RICH CONTENT COMMUNITY FEATURES TO EMPOWER USERS WITH EXPERT INSIGHTS ON WORK AND LIFE

Rebecca Minkoff, Sho Dewan, and Hanna Goefft Among the Influential Voices Joining Communities on Glassdoor

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, the worldwide leader for workplace conversations and career insights, today announced it is introducing "Worklife Pros" and relevant rich content into its community experience, providing more opportunities for users to engage in real-time conversations with access to both career experts and other like-minded professionals.

Glassdoor's Worklife Pros are a curated network of experienced professionals, thought leaders, and career coaches who will contribute their knowledge and perspectives on topics that matter most to today's workforce. From navigating remote work dynamics to achieving a healthy work-life balance, understanding mental health in the workplace, and developing career-advancing skills, these experts will offer invaluable advice tailored to the diverse needs of the community on Glassdoor.

"At Glassdoor, we have evolved our platform with the understanding that the modern workforce is looking for more than just job listings and salary data," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor. "They want support and insight that can help them grow and thrive both professionally and personally. With the introduction of Worklife Pros into our community, we are bridging that gap, giving our users direct access to expert content that empowers them to make informed decisions at every stage of their career journey."

A sampling of Glassdoor's Worklife Pros include:

"Work can deplete us if we're not careful, but with the right strategy, tools, and community, a harmonious 'worklife' balance is achievable - and sometimes, that starts with a little support from others," said Hanna Goefft. "Glassdoor is an amazing place to connect with fellow professionals, get that much-needed support with our struggles, and make progress towards our goals. In my content, you can expect my perspectives on interview best practices, career planning strategies, and tactics to self-advocate and earn the salary you deserve. I'm excited to be a part of this conversation and community!"

"Worklife to me is the quality of your career life - both in the way you can develop and grow your brand and also the relationships, connections and community that you foster during the lifetime of your journey," said Goldie Chan. "I'm excited to join the community on Glassdoor and bring my perspective on personal branding and storytelling in the digital age, how to future-proof your career and navigate building a network that matters."

In addition to the introduction of Worklife Pros, Glassdoor is adding new rich content features that include short-form videos, images and polls for more ways to engage and connect. These additions support Glassdoor's commitment to cultivating inclusive communities where everyone—whether a recent graduate or a seasoned executive—can learn, share, and grow. Glassdoor users will now benefit from a more robust product experience that supports their needs both inside and outside of the workplace.

Worklife Pros will be active in a number of Community Bowls™ including the Worklife Bowl , Interview Tips Bowl , Career Pivots Bowl , and many more. As always, Glassdoor users can engage in the community and with Worklife Pros using varying levels of anonymity. Users have the option to post or comment with either their full identity, as an employee at their company, or with just their job title. Regardless of how users show up in the community, Glassdoor ratings, reviews, and salary information will always remain anonymous.

Users can participate in communities on Glassdoor on desktop or by downloading the Glassdoor app .

