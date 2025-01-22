Glassdoor Names Integris Best Place to Work in 2025

IT managed service provider celebrates placement in top 50 companies, further showcasing its dedication to creating an environment that fosters employee growth and loyalty

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris, a national managed IT service provider, today, announces its recognition in the 17th annual Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards for Best Places to Work in 2025 . Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor.

Nearly 2.8 million companies are listed on Glassdoor, and with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating, Integris ranks 28 out of 50 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work US SMB list. When employees review their employer on Glassdoor, they share pros, cons, and advice for management, and rate their overall satisfaction of the company's CEO. 86% of reviewers would recommend Integris to a friend and the company's CEO and founder, Rashaad Bajwa, has an approval rating of 91%.

"This award is a testament to Integris' unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, people-first culture that prioritizes innovation, trust, and integrity," said Glenn Mathis, President and COO of Integris. "Our name is rooted in the word 'Integrity,' a core value that guides every aspect of our work. By putting our people first, we are proud to see that ethos recognized in such a meaningful way."

Integris offers a comprehensive range of services to its clients, including managed IT, cybersecurity, consulting, cloud solutions, and more—so it's only natural that this same full-service approach extends to its employees. With a people-first culture and core values like "do the right thing," "get it done right," and "own it," employees thrive in an environment that fosters growth, accountability, autonomy and transparency, from executive leadership to every team member.

"Our people are the heart of who we are as a company, and I'm thrilled to see that our efforts are resonating with our employees, fostering an environment we can all be proud of," said Chief People Officer, Debbie Lawrence. "This achievement further strengthens our commitment to cultivating a culture that inspires and empowers our teams to grow and learn together."

The Employees' Choice Award winners for Best Places to Work 2025 are determined by Glassdoor's algorithm, which evaluates the quantity, quality, and consistency of company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2023, and October 16, 2024.

To learn more about Integris, visit www.integrisit.com. The complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2025 can be found here.

About Integris

Integris is a national, managed IT service provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including managed IT, cybersecurity, consulting, cloud solutions, and more, to help small and mid-sized companies power their success through technology. Through our growing network of local service offices and gold-level partnerships with our technology vendors, we provide companies with a la carte system platform management that's responsive, secure, regulation-ready, and tailored to meet the needs of each industry vertical. Appearing regularly on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by the Private Equity branch of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). For more information, visit integrisit.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is building a vibrant community for transparent workplace conversation, driven by our mission to make worklife better, together. Through millions of insights from ratings, reviews, salaries and communities, Glassdoor empowers people to navigate every stage of their career journey with confidence. Companies use Glassdoor to attract and connect with talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work, and a part of its HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

