GlassesUSA.com And Hilary Duff Take Action In Support Of Hawaii's Flood Victims

"I've been lucky enough to visit Hanalei Bay a few times and this place is truly magical. It has a strong sense of community and I'm devastated to think that it's currently been completely flooded. Many homes and businesses are under water. I'm honored to be partners with GlassesUSA who continue to jump on board when a cause close to my heart needs help. Join us in the effort to raise money for families who really need it right now!" said Hilary Duff.

In mid-April, torrential rains affected many communities throughout the islands, leaving a trail of destruction with roads, houses and bridges swept way, and thousands stranded and without essentials. The aftermath of the unprecedented event requires for communities to come together in support of one another, to help provide immediate relief to those affected and stabilize the impacted areas.

"At GlassesUSA.com, extending a helping hand to our customers' communities in a time of need is a priority aligned with our company's values and beliefs," said Daniel Rothman, CEO of GlassesUSA.com. "We are proud that through our partnership with Hillary Duff, we are able to raise awareness and facilitate the fundraising efforts of the Hanalei-Haena Flooding Fund."

The Muse x Hilary Duff eyewear collection was created to inspire self-empowerment, which sometimes translates into extending a helping hand to empower those in need. The community is urged to support fundraising efforts by visiting GlassessUSA.com or directly through the Hanalei-Haena Flooding Fund page.

About GlassesUSA.com

Disrupting the traditional eyewear industry, GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and house brands in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, multifocals, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, digital protection and more – GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear. The online brand has been recognized by Internet Retailer as a category leader and as a "Top-500 E-Retailer" six years in a row.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com/HilaryDuff, www.facebook.com/GlassesUSA, and www.instagram.com/glassesusa.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glassesusacom-and-hilary-duff-take-action-in-support-of-hawaiis-flood-victims-300639170.html

SOURCE GlassesUSA.com

Related Links

https://www.glassesusa.com

