GlassesUSA.com and Transitions Optical Team Up for Summer Fun with the Launch of Colorful, Limited-Edition Pastel Lenses

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year of keeping their distance, people are riding a wave of optimism. They want to get out to explore the world and look good while doing it. With that, GlassesUSA.com has teamed up with Transitions Optical to launch the Transitions Pastels collection, a limited-edition series of bold and beautifully colored adaptive lenses available today exclusively at www.glassesusa.com/transitions-lenses-pastel.

"We are helping people celebrate life through the lens of optimism," said Arie Tom, SVP of Marketing at GlassesUSA.com. "The Transitions Pastels collection provides a constant, colorful reminder to head into summer with a renewed sense of hope and enthusiasm."

Only 1,000 pairs of lenses will be available in each of four fun colors: Paradise Blue, Sunset Yellow, Coral Pink and Sage Green. The calm yet playful pastels align with one of the hottest fashion trends of the summer. They also include the trademark Transitions ability to automatically adapt to changing light conditions: indoors they keep a light fixed tint and become fully tinted outdoors in the sun.

"We're all looking at life a little differently now, and the Transitions Pastels collection reflects a spirited sense of style," said Arie Tom, SVP of Marketing at GlassesUSA.com. "We want wearers to be protected while they're looking good."

As with all Transitions lenses, the Pastels collection blocks 100% of UV rays and helps protect against harmful blue light, both indoors and outdoors. The Transitions Pastels lenses can be paired with all eyeglasses frames at GlassesUSA.com, with or without prescription. GlassesUSA.com offers a variety of designer brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci and established house brands in a wide range of styles, guaranteeing a perfect pair of glasses to suit everyones' style preference.

For more information about Transitions Pastels, visit https://www.glassesusa.com/transitions-lenses-pastel

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and house brands in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, progressives, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, blue light glasses, bluetooth glasses and more - GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear. As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission including its proprietary Prescription Scanner app, which extracts current prescription from any pair of glasses, and the Virtual Try-On which uses augmented reality to allow consumers to try on the frames from the comfort of their home. The online retailer has been recognized by Internet Retailer and Inc. 5000 as a category leader and has been awarded the titles of Best Online Shops and Best Customer Service by Newsweek. For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com, www.facebook.com/GlassesUSA, and www.instagram.com/glassesusa.

About Transitions

Transitions Optical is the leading provider of photochromic (smart adaptive) lenses worldwide, having been the first to successfully manufacture and commercialize plastic adaptive lenses in 1990. As a result of its relentless investment in research, development and technology, Transitions Optical offers a wide variety of eyeglass lens and shield products, setting new standards of advanced performance to provide ever increasing visual comfort and optimum harmful blue light protection, and blocking 100% of UVA and UVB rays.

Product leadership, consumer focus, and operational excellence have made the Transitions® brand one of the most recognized consumer brands in optics.

For more information about the company and Transitions® Light Intelligent Lenses™, visit Transitions.com.

