GLD and Mitchell & Ness Join Forces in Multi-Faceted Partnership Following Philadelphia Flagship Opening

MIAMI, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLD, a leading lifestyle jewelry brand has entered into a landmark partnership with Mitchell & Ness, the iconic sports heritage brand, uniting two cultural powerhouses across retail, product, and live experiences. The collaboration marks the beginning of a sustained, multi-faceted partnership built around the shared belief that sports, self-expression, and style are inseparable.

The partnership officially launched with the opening of Mitchell & Ness' new Philadelphia flagship store on May 29, where GLD now serves as the exclusive jewelry brand featured in-store. As part of the opening, GLD debuted a dedicated fixture showcasing core collection styles, fashion-forward pieces curated for the retail environment, and custom Philadelphia team pendants across the NBA, MLB, and NFL.

The Philadelphia flagship marks GLD's entry into the Mitchell & Ness retail footprint, making the brand's hometown location a natural starting point for the partnership. Since then, the collaboration has continued to build momentum through a series of high-profile retail, product, and live event activations.

Most recently, the brands celebrated MLB All-Star Weekend with an exclusive Sip & Shop experience, highlighted by the official unveiling of GLD's $1 Million Hat, the debut of the new GLD x Mitchell & Ness Hat Charms collection, and an immersive in-store retail experience featuring the original hat prototype. The activation brought together athletes, creators, media, and tastemakers, further showcasing the partnership at the intersection of sports, style, and culture.

The partnership continues this summer with an expanded presence at Fanatics Fest NYC serving as early milestones in an ongoing collaboration. Both brands are committed to deepening the partnership over time — through expanded retail presence, co-branded product, and immersive fan experiences that grow alongside the cultural calendar.

"From day one, GLD has been built at the intersection of sport, music, fashion, and culture, and Mitchell & Ness lives in that same world," said Christian Johnston, CEO and Founder of GLD. "This partnership is a natural extension of what we've always stood for — creating pieces that mean something, for people who set the standard. Mitchell & Ness has an unmatched legacy in sports culture, and what we're creating together is built to resonate with the next generation of fans, athletes, and tastemakers for years to come."

"Mitchell & Ness has always been at the center of sports culture, and GLD shares that same passion for self-expression and fan identity," said Christine Felice, SVP, Mitchell & Ness Commerce. "Launching this partnership alongside the opening of our new Philadelphia flagship makes it especially meaningful as we create new opportunities to connect with fans both in-store and beyond."

Together, GLD and Mitchell & Ness are building a sustained platform at the intersection of sports heritage, fashion, and culture through immersive consumer experiences and curated product moments designed to engage fans both in-store and beyond.

About GLD

GLD is a Miami-based international lifestyle jewelry brand known for designing both classic and custom chains, pendants, watches, and accessories for men and women. Since launching in 2015, GLD has become a cultural force—trusted by top athletes, artists, and tastemakers around the world. Worn by names like Micah Parsons, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Paul Pogba, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, and Snoop Dogg, GLD blends streetwear edge with luxury craftsmanship. GLD is an official licensing partner of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NCAA, NHL, WNBA, and DC Comics, and continues to redefine what modern jewelry looks like across sport, music, and fashion. To learn more or shop the collection, visit gld.com

About Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness is a pioneer of authentic nostalgic jerseys, licensed lifestyle products, streetwear and headwear. With roots dating back to 1904, it grew from a local Philadelphia sporting goods store to an international lifestyle brand holding licenses with elite pro leagues, including NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, and various NCAA schools. In February 2022, Fanatics acquired Mitchell & Ness along with an influential ownership group made up of some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and culture. Mitchell & Ness operates as a separate, distinct brand within the Fanatics Commerce division with offices located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Irvine, California, and select international markets. Together, Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics, and the other strategic owners will introduce this respected brand to a new generation of global sports fans.

SOURCE GLD