Glendale's Tech Growth at New Heights as Leading Employer Phonexa Expands into Top Three Floors of Headquarters

GLENDALE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Software company Phonexa has made history in Glendale, California with its new brand sign overlooking downtown Los Angeles, as they now occupy the top three floors of the 16-story building located at 505 North Brand Boulevard.

The company has long-planned this expansion and growth, and the move helps solidify Glendale's role as a tech industry hub.

Software company Phonexa is doubling down on in-person staff growth and has marked its Glendale, California headquarters with expansion into the top three floors of the building, and a new sign. Phonexa is also expanding into Canada due to the market demand for its tech solutions.

"This is a monumental milestone for our company, and an achievement we've been planning for ever since Phonexa formed in 2016," said Founder and President David Gasparyan. "At a time when tech companies are cutting back and going remote, we're doubling down across our businesses due to continued and sustained growth."

In addition to its Glendale headquarters, Phonexa also has headquarters and offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine, as they employ a global staff of more than 200 people.

Phonexa is a software company and enterprise-grade performance marketing automation solution that powers lead buyers, sellers, and affiliate networks by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns while increasing compliance and enhancing the customer journey.

The company also announced that they have started expansion plans into Canada due to the market demand for its tech solutions throughout North America.

Phonexa also extended its commitment to the City of Glendale with a multi-year agreement in the Class A, four-star building. The pact further cements Phonexa's position as one of Southern California's top tech companies and leading employers. Glendale is the fourth largest city in Los Angeles County.

"None of these achievements would have been possible without our dedicated leadership and staff, as well as our clients who trust us to provide them with our end-to-end marketing products and solutions," said Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan. "The new expansion allows for Phonexa to further develop and grow our staff as well as innovate our products to meet the demand of our partners. We are incredibly excited about the next chapter and continued growth."

"We couldn't be more excited that Phonexa is expanding its footprint in our city and helping boost our standing as a regional hub for established, expanding, and emerging tech companies," said Ardy Kassakhian, the Mayor of Glendale. "This is a great moment for Glendale and Phonexa."

About Phonexa: Phonexa is a performance marketing software and all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting and more. The company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

