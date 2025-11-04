Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA to launch 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch1 of 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial. Glenmark's 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) of Abbott Laboratories Pharmaceutical Products Division (Abbott) NDA - 019443. Glenmark will begin distribution in November 2025.

According to IQVIA® sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2025, the 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $63.8 million*.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, "We are pleased to announce the expansion of our injectable portfolio to include the upcoming launch of 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial, which further reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market to patients in need."

1Glenmark's 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial is only approved for the indication(s) listed in Glenmark's approved label.

2Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: IQVIA® data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmark's product is only approved for the indications listed in Glenmark's approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications.

*IQVIA® National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, August 2025

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research‐led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. In Vivo/Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 Companies Ranked by R&D and Pharmaceutical Sales, 2022; while Generics Bulletin/In Vivo places it in the Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Sales, 2022. Glenmark's Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted over 3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com. You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals