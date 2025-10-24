Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 40 mg/20 mL (2mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch1 of Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 40 mg/20 mL (2mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials. Glenmark's Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 40 mg/20 mL (2mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Naropin®2 Injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL), of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC NDA – 020533. Glenmark will begin distribution in November 2025.

According to IQVIA® sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2025, the Naropin® Injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) market3 achieved annual sales of approximately $20.9 million*.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 40 mg/20 mL (2mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials. This launch represents another important addition to Glenmark's expanding injectable portfolio and reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need."

1Glenmark's Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 40 mg/20 mL (2mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials is only approved for the indication(s) listed in Glenmark's approved label.

2All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

3Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: IQVIA® data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmark's product is only approved for the indications listed in Glenmark's approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications.

*IQVIA® National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, August 2025

