Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes Appoints Megan M. Reilly as Director of Administration and Special Counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is pleased to announce that complex commercial litigation attorney Megan M. Reilly has been promoted to director of administration and special counsel, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Megan M. Reilly

In this newly created hybrid role, Reilly will combine her litigation practice with firmwide operational leadership, reflecting the firm's continued investment in thoughtful growth and internal infrastructure. As director of administration, she will work closely with the firm's executive committee and administrative leadership on strategic and day-to-day firm operations, including legal affairs, risk management, human resources, training, technology, and administrative oversight.

In her special counsel capacity, Reilly will continue to represent clients in complex commercial litigation, handling high-stakes disputes in state and federal courts involving business torts, contract matters, corporate governance issues, and securities claims.

Reilly's promotion comes as Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes approaches its fifth anniversary.

"As the firm continues to grow, it's important that we invest in roles that support both our people and our clients," said Marissa E. Miller, founding partner of Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes. "Since the firm's early days, Megan has been someone we can rely on and trust, and this role formalizes the leadership and sound judgment she has consistently demonstrated."

Reilly added, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to take on this expanded role and to continue contributing to the firm in new ways. Glenn Agre's collaborative culture and commitment to excellence make this an exciting moment, and I look forward to supporting the firm's continued success."

About Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP

Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is a premier litigation and trial firm with deep expertise in complex commercial disputes, bankruptcy and restructuring, employment litigation, and white-collar litigation and investigations. Known for handling high stakes matters with rigor and creativity, the firm delivers results that exceed expectations, in and out of the courtroom. For more information, please visit www.glennagre.com.

Media Contact: Becky Bergman, [email protected]

SOURCE Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes